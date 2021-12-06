Ferrari, Saudi Arabian GP low satisfaction – News

Leclerc penalized by the red flags

Then there are the regrets. Those of Leclerc who, in the first part of the race with the averages, he defended himself from Perez to administer a comfortable fourth place with aims on the podium having exploited the SC for Schumacher’s accident on the tenth lap. The subsequent red flag, however, caused the race plan to collapse. With the Hard it has lost ground at each restart, he struggled to find the same pace as he started and the seventh place finish came after a hard and fair battle against Sainz.

“The first part of the race was good – said the Monegasque – I had a good pace and after the first safety car I also thought that luck would have given us a hand and instead the red flag ruined everything. I lost three positions, then I struggled with the hard bikes and it was difficult to recover because you can’t pass on this track. There was potential to do better, I’m not satisfied with seventh place ”.

Sainz, the only positive comeback after Saturday’s mistake

And for Sainz, too, the glass is half full. With the departure from 15th place he pays for the error on Saturday, which did not prevent him from remount up to eighth place.

“It was a tough race from a physical point of view, but I was able to manage the race always on the attack and the final result allows me to go to Abu Dhabi with a smile. Too bad, without Saturday’s mistake I would have done a top 5 ”GP.