Ferrari says no to Jean Todt’s return and discards Valentino Rossi for GT racing. The decision of Elkann- Corriere.it

A double “no”. Pronounced by Ferrari and intended for two characters as well known as they are different from each other, Jean Todt and Valentino Rossi. The hypothesis of a return to Maranello of the former president of the International Federation – who worked at Ferrari from 1993 to 2009 accompanying Michael Schumacher’s happy adventure – was aired a few months ago by Todt himself to John Elkann. Who, after a series of reflections, has chosen to give up for the moment a precious but complex collaboration. Todt would have played a super-consultant role, placing himself as a reference for both the Ferrari president and Mattia Binotto. A sort of tutor for the Cavallino also on the sports policy front.

Evidently Elkann preferred to abandon a solution that perhaps seemed to him not completely defined, considering the personality of the French manager, and in any case not decisive in this phase of Ferrari history, grappling with a new era, both as regards F1 (the new Rossa will be presented on February 17), both for the Le Mans program. With the idea of ​​personally supervising the two fronts. A position that Todt would have understood even if those close to him speak of a certain disappointment in the presence of a vague desire. Forever? It’s not for sure. But Todt, he’s not the type to put himself on leave.

The lack of cooperation is of a completely different nature with Valentino Rossi. Who, after retiring from MotoGP, having to examine a series of four-wheel options, had considered Ferrari as a fundamental reference. Rossi on the Red is an image that contains an old dream, not only of Valentino but of an endless audience of fans. Something that kept the Tavullia driver from accepting the proposals of Audi and BMW for a long time, in order to find an agreement with Maranello. Which did not happen. Contacts with Antonello Coletta, head of Ferrari’s covered-wheel programs, did not produce the desired feeling, they got lost between distinction and semi-bureaucratic complications.

Valentino was trying to share a dream that he considers fundamental at this point in his life and career, with no obligatory goals but open to any possible development. Something that Vincent Vosse, head of the WRT team, a reference for Audi in GT racing, understood on the fly, offering Rossi the opportunity he was looking for, immediately providing him with a car for a first test (in Valencia) with the idea of expand projects and prospects in the near future.

By treating Valentino, unlike Ferrari, not as a driver who can be combined with others, short of experience, but as a formidable resource for talent, desire to test himself and ability to communicate. A bet, given the subject, at very low risk.