Ferrari SF90 Stradale, for sale specimen in accident with just 300 km

There Ferrari SF90 Stradale represents the ultimate in Maranello’s current production of road supercars. Technological, very fast and very powerful, with 1,000 horsepower delivered by its plug-in hybrid powertrain and thrilling performance . A car certainly not easy to tame, as an unidentified American owner discovered at his expense, who destroyed an example of the Italian super sports car after less than 300 kilometers. The car, which has serious damage especially in the front, has been put up for sale and is now waiting for someone who decides to take on the huge repair costs .

Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the semi-destroyed one for sale

The crashed Ferrari SF90 Stradale is currently on sale at the American auction house IAAI. The car, gray in color and with USA specifications, Assetto Fiorano is being set up, which is the most extreme of those offered by the Maranello company for its plug-in hybrid supercar. But what is surprising is the mileage of the car, just 180 miles, equal to about 290 km. A brand new specimen that did not have time to paw its 1,000 horses before being involved in the accident that reduced it to its current condition.

Nothing is known about the dynamics of the accident, but from the images published in the sales announcement it is easy to understand that the damage is extremely serious. Especially in the front, almost completely ripped off, but also in the left side and at the rear. However, it is impossible to realize the damage that could involve the mechanical components. According to the seller, in fact, the estimate for the repair of the damages would be nearly one million dollars. Will this Ferrari SF90 Stradale be able to find a new owner willing to restore it, or will the supercar from Maranello be destined for demolition?

Supercar of 1,000 hp

The second hybrid road model after the LaFerrari, and the first to feature a plug-in powertrain, the SF90 Stradale was launched in 2019 to celebrate Scuderia Ferrari’s 90th anniversary. Under the bodywork hides a 4.0 twin-turbo petrol V8, which works in symbiosis with an electric unit manages to guarantee 1,000 horsepower and 770 Nm of maximum torque. Thanks to all-wheel drive, accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.5 seconds, while the top speed is 340 kilometers per hour. The price? In Italy the “standard” version costs 430 thousand euros, a figure that rises to 473 thousand for the Spider and 480 thousand for the Assetto Fiorano coupé. Figures not within everyone’s reach, but which make us understand how expensive is the repair planned by IAAI for the SF90 Stradale in accident.

