Ferrari SF90 Stradale, show at the Bonneville Salt Flats – Auto World

The SF90 Stradale is one of the most incredible road supercars ever developed by Ferrari. The exclusivity of the performance guaranteed by this model was flaunted by the car manufacturer from Maranello al Bonneville Salt Flats, a plain of 260 square kilometers covered by a layer of salt in the north-west of the US state of Utah: an example of the Prancing Horse hybrid supercar equipped with the Assetto Fiorano package was brought right into the salty desert of Bonneville, with the which Ferrari wanted to make homage to legendary speed records which were established right there.

A video was released on Ferrari’s official Youtube channel that immortalizes the SF90 Stradale putting on a show at the Bonneville Salt Flats: the watchword is speed, as evidenced by the speedometer showing the hybrid supercar from Maranello touch 306 km / h (even if according to Carscoops there is no doubt that the car has reached higher speed peaks, up to almost 340 km / h. Record performance therefore, guaranteed by a hybrid powertrain that combines a 4.0 twin-turbo V8 liters with three electric motors: the total power released reaches 986 HP, while the maximum torque reaches 800 Nm. Yet another demonstration of how the SF90 Stradale is still the most powerful production road car never built in Maranello.

