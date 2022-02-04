Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the Rosso Taormina enhances the super hybrid

A new color for Ferrari SF90 Stradale . The super hybrid from Maranello is available, even if for now only through a rendering, in the unpublished Taormina red a darker shade of red than usual, which manages to give the car an even more dynamic and elegant look at the same time.

RED INSPIRED BY ETNA

The name of the painting is not accidental: the SF90 Stradale was in fact proposed in this way in honor of the tenth edition of Ferrari Cavalcadethe event dedicated to the owners of the most exclusive Ferraris, who in 2021 made their tour through the streets of the Sicily, passing through the Nebrodi and the cities of Catania and Syracuse. Rosso Taormina takes its name from the town located on the slopes ofEtna and re-proposes the typical shades of that evocative place, where art, culture and beauty often have the contours of the red lava emitted by the famous volcano.

1,000 HP IN DARK RED

Rosso Taormina covers the whole external bodyworkthe pliers of the brakes and the interior. Proposed in Ferrari’s Tailor Made department, this new shade is just one example of how the SF90 Stradale can be customized. One more reason to buy it, if the 1,000 hp of its twin-turbo V8 combined with the three electric motors were not enough.

