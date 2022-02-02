Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the test drive is a disaster – Mondo Auto

Drive one Ferrari it is probably the dream of anyone who is passionate about cars. Anyone who has been lucky enough to get behind the wheel of a Prancing Horse car or any other supercar, however, is aware that the driving experience with a high-performance car is as engaging as it is difficult. The web is now more and more populated by YouTubers, Influencers or simply unfortunate protagonists of accidents (luckily most of which without serious consequences) who have not taken into account the difficulties that can arise from managing a very powerful car. It is the case of a Ukrainian entrepreneur who in the course of a test drive driving a Ferrari SF90 Stradale ended his test prematurely after losing control of the Prancing Horse supercar.

The plug-in hybrid from Maranello, capable of delivering 1,000 hp, is one of the most popular models of recent years, but managing such high performance requires promptness and ability behind the wheel. Things that don’t seem to be in the ropes of this wealthy businessman who was picked up by the passenger while loses control of the SF90 Stradale which he was testing on the streets of Dubai. The video, later removed from Instagram, showed the driver attempting an acceleration that caused an oversteer, poorly managed by the Ukrainian businessman, with the Ferrari that ended up hitting the guard rail. Fortunately, the indicator did not have any consequences for the driver and passenger, even if the SF90 Stradale suffered more than a few scratches, with some damage on the front. Nothing irreparable but it will probably be necessary to replace the front splitter. In addition to the fright, the young businessman will have to pay for the damage and probably in the next test drive he will pay more attention to managing the supercar he is driving. However, the lesson seems not to have been fully understood seeing that in another clip in Ukrainian, the man seems to attribute the accident to a malfunction of the car and not to human error.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is powered by a powerful 780 hp V8 combined with three electric motors which together generated 220 hp reaching a total system power of 1,000 hp. Two units are located at the front while at the rear there is the third which owes much of its development to Formula 1: it is the Mguk (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) which is placed between the gearbox and the 8-cylinder. In this way the Cavallino supercar is able to reach a top speed of 340 km / h of top speed and 2.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h. The unit cost is around 430,000 euros.