Ferrari SF90 Stradale, they go out to try it: they report it destroyed (VIDEO)

A Ferrari SF90 Stradale was destroyed after a very bad crash. It all took place in Germany near Hoffenheim.

There Ferrari it is the dream of many car enthusiasts, of people who would make false cards to be able to get one. One of the most beautiful and technological cars produced in Maranello is the SF90 Street, released in 2019 on the 90th anniversary of the Scuderia’s birth, which took place in 1929.

The car has the same name as the one used for that F1 season, which won three races, two of them with Charles Leclerc in Spa and Monza. As for the Stradale, this is the first plug-in hybrid Supercar, equipped with a V8 Biturbo heat engine that reaches 780 horsepower, the highest ever achieved by an eight-cylinder engine produced by the Cavallino.

The gearbox is of F1 derivation and there is an MGU-K electric unit combined with the ERS, all technologies coming from the Circus. There Ferrari SF90 Stradale is also equipped with four different driving modes, which allow the driver to find his comfort according to his preference:

eDrive , the thermal engine remains off and traction is entrusted only to the electric front axle;

, the thermal engine remains off and traction is entrusted only to the electric front axle; Hybrid , the standard operating mode in which the control unit optimizes efficiency by autonomously deciding whether to turn the heat engine on or off according to the driver’s needs;

, the standard operating mode in which the control unit optimizes efficiency by autonomously deciding whether to turn the heat engine on or off according to the driver’s needs; Performance , mode that forces the heat engine to remain on all the time to ensure full availability of power as soon as it is required and to recharge the battery;

, mode that forces the heat engine to remain on all the time to ensure full availability of power as soon as it is required and to recharge the battery; Qualify, heat engine and electric motors work in synergy allowing to exploit the maximum power of the system.

Ferrari, terrible accident in Germany for the SF90

Supercars like the Ferrari, being very powerful, they are also quite complex to drive. Often and gladly we find many videos on the web in which jewels destroyed by their owners are shot, and even famous people are no strangers to such events. Footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Arturo Vidal they have often and willingly made a bad use of their cars.

A similar thing happened recently in Germany, about thirty kilometers from Hoffenheim. During the night, on a country road, the SF90 Stradale crashed into fences, and there was also a fire. Since there are electric motors, it was not too easy for the firefighters to intervene, but everything went well.

The poor Ferrari it was severely damaged in the crash, as the battery caught fire and damaged the wiring. Fortunately, the driver and his passenger did not suffer serious consequences, but the same thing cannot be said of the Italian jewel.