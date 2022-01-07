Ferrari SF90, what speed on the frozen lake: the video is amazing

A Ferrari SF90 Stradale gives a show: what speed on the frozen lake, the video in action is crazy

There Ferrari SF90 Stradale, has a small record, if possible call it that. It is the most powerful car ever produced by Maranello, able to perfectly combine the powers of the internal combustion engine and the three electric ones with which it is equipped; car developed also and above all thanks to the experience of the Cavallino in Formula 1.

And the results are truly amazing; the car reaches a power of 1,000 horsepower totals, combining i 780 of the endothermic engine and of 220 of the three electric motors installed, including two at the front. Under the hood roars a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 capable of reaching 340 km / h top speed; it takes just 2.6 seconds to shoot from 0 to 100 times.

The traction is obviously integral, while the very rapid change in the type changes F1 DCT with eight gears. A real supercar moreover, in great demand by four-wheel enthusiasts, ready to do anything to have it in the garage.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale: what a show on Lake Bonneville



The Maranello house, with a video published on the official page, wanted to pay homage to the car and to the frozen lake of Bonneville with a performance that left everyone speechless. A special location in Utah, United States, where brands – but also private individuals – often test their cars in speed tests, being a very large area.

And so Ferrari let the horses roar SF90 road in Fiorano trim; the car, in white color, gives a unique charm also considering the white of the lake. In the images you can see the car whizzing at full speed and reaching the 307 km / h indicated by the speedometer, a clear sign that the car’s full potential has not been exploited.