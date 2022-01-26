Ferrari, test at the start after the controversy – F1 Team – Formula 1

Between yesterday and today, Ferrari’s decision to take to the track these days at Fiorano for a series of tests with its three drivers – the reserve Robert Shwartzman and the two owners Carlos Sainz And Charles Leclerc – just under a month after the official sessions in Barcelona. Not so much for the activity on the track itself, made above all to give Sainz and Leclerc to regain confidence with the track, but because the tests should have taken place with last year’s SF21. However, a request for clarification presented by another team on the correctness or otherwise of this procedure made the management of the red company desist from using a 2021 car.

Not without some logistical difficulties, therefore, the men of the Cavallino set up a 2018 car – the SF71-H – to complete three days of activities that will start this afternoon and end on Friday. According to an official statement released by Ferrari “Test driver Robert Shwartzman will kick off the tests. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will go into action tomorrow alternating on the car: the Spaniard will open […] which in the afternoon will give way to the Monegasque. Friday will be Robert again to complete the work “. The regulatory quibble that slowed Ferrari down is linked to prohibition to use cars from the previous season for private testing.

The teams had agreed to lift this constraint for 2022, as the new cars will be radically different from last year’s. However, the fact that this ‘permit’ had not yet been included in the sporting regulations allowed some teams to raise objections. It should also be highlighted how, according to the indiscretions reported by the Corriere dello Sport, the Haas he would have run the 2021 car in Bahrain without incurring any protest from other teams. The Ferraris will present their 2022 car on February 17, a week before testing in Catalonia.