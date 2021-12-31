Ferrari Testarossa, a ‘Miami Vice’ model up for auction – News

If the Testarossa is one of the most iconic of the Ferrari models, the white ‘protagonis’ of the show Miami Vice is even more so. An identical example, with low mileage and perfect white paint, from 1991, was auctioned in recent days on Bring a Trailer and purchased by a lucky new owner for the sum of 135,000 dollars. The Testarossa in question was sold new in Canada and remained there registered until it was imported to California in 2017.

To complete the features of the supercar from Maranello, in addition to the white paint, there are the original 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, with Bfgoodrich g-Force Sport 225/50 front and 255/50 rear tires. The car had been driven approximately 23,000km at auction time and the exterior appeared to have been well maintained.

Inside the passenger compartment, the protagonist is the brown leather of the upholstery, from the dashboard to the door panels. Key features include electric windows, air conditioning, an Alpine sound system and Ferrari’s famous five-speed gearbox. The power ensured by the naturally aspirated 4.9-liter engine is 385 hp.