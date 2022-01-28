Ferrari, tests concluded in Fiorano: covered 811 km in three days – F1 Team – Formula 1

It ended this afternoon on the Fiorano track three days of private tests organized by Ferrari with the 2018 SF71H to train their drivers for the new season, which will kick off on 23 February with the start of the so-called collective ‘pre-tests’ organized by F1 on the Barcelona circuit. As had happened on Wednesday, for the first day of activity, even today all the work was on the shoulders of the third driver of the Maranello team, the young Russian talent. Robert Shwartzman. Yesterday, however, the two starters, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, took turns at the wheel.

Shwartzman completed well today 121 turns, between the morning session on the track and the afternoon session, I comprise a total distance of 361 km. At the beginning of the day, the Russian test driver had to wait around half an hour in the pits before starting to lap. This is because of the fog which, from the Ferrari garage, prevented the first corner from being seen. This has always been, in a rather empirical way, the safety parameter with which one regulates on the circuit owned by Ferrari. According to reports from the Cavallino, the team took advantage of the evolution of the track – from wet to completely dry – to carry out tests to adjust the car balance, which was adapted to the asphalt conditions that improved lap after lap.

“Those completed in these days were my first laps as a Scuderia test driver – commented Shwartzman at the end of the day – and I do not hide the fact that I am very proud to be able to fill this role. It’s always nice to be able to drive a Formula 1 car and I hope there will be other opportunities during the year. My approach to the season will be radically different in 2022, as I will not be involved in any league. I am at the complete disposal of the team. My goal is to get to Formula 1 and I believe that as a test driver is the best path to reach this milestone. When that happens, I want to be ready “. In three days of work, Ferrari covered the whole 811 km with its three pilots. A distance equivalent to about two and a half GPs.