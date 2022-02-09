Ferrari: the 2022 team kit indicates a red-black livery – Formula 1

The return of the sponsor Santander will not necessarily coincide with an increase in white on the livery of the Ferrari F1-75. The 2022 car will be presented in just over a week, Thursday 17 February at 14:00, but today the Scuderia di Maranello has published the first image of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz with the official 2022 ‘polo’ by the technical sponsor Puma .

The updated Ferrari team-kit sees all the new ones sponsor in the logos present (including Santander, Ceva and Velas) together with the shell symbol of Shell. The combination of colors is interesting, with an evident black band that also involves the sleeves and that encloses all the premium partners in the ‘front’ part, with the rest in order of importance placed in the shoulder area.

A new era and a new look for 2022 🤩 Looking , boys 👌#beFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/4d1tVWY1SB – Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 9, 2022

Judging by this team-kit, the livery of the Ferrari F1-75 2022 could evoke the colors of the 2019 SF-90, where there was no lack of inserts blacks in addition to the usual red, expected to be darker in the new livery in line with that chosen by Ducati in the colors of the official GP-22s of Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller, which will bring the traditional Ducati dark red back to the MotoGP track. It is also interesting to note a chromatic detail that highlights the care with which these clothing items have been conceived in terms of design. In Leclerc’s polo shirt the stripe at mid-torso is white, while in Sainz’s it is yellow, colors that evoke the nationalities of the Prancing Horse riders (Leclerc is Monegasque, therefore red and white, Sainz is Spanish and therefore red and yellow).