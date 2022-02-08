Ferrari, the digital cockpit becomes a priority – Mondo Auto

After Volvo, Ferrari has also chosen Qualcomm to forge a strategic technological partnership projected into the future that will also closely concern the automotive world. The same house from Maranello has announced that the collaboration will have a strong technological connotation, with the aim of accelerating the digital transformation process of Ferrari and of its road cars: there will be several common projects carried out by the two companies jointly, one above all that linked to the digital cockpit, the so-called digital dashboard.

“We believe that innovation requires market leaders to work together – underlined the CEO of Ferrari, Benedetto Vigna – Thanks to this agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, we extend our knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0, areas with great potential for the automotive sector and motorsport. We believe that valuable partnerships and a distinctive interpretation by Ferrari further enhance product excellence ”. In summary, the two companies will combine ideas and expertise to explore new opportunities and a range of technological solutions. This was also confirmed by Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, who added: “We are thrilled that our automotive technology leadership plays a vital role in this new strategic relationship with Ferrari. We look forward to helping shape the future by working together to deliver to their customers world-class driving experiences through our Snapdragon Digital Chassis ”.

The Snapdragon Digital Chassis mentioned by Amon was presented by Qualcomm at the CES in Las Vegas: it represents a full set of cloud platforms that allow different cars to digitize many systems, and within it includes the Snapdragon Digital Cockpit Platforms, which allow each manufacturer to create their own display, computing and infotainment system. This will most likely be the area of ​​work on which Ferrari will focus on the road models of the future, along the lines of what was announced by Volvo on the occasion of the close partnership with Qualcomm itself.