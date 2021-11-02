Ferrari, the first 100% electric car in 2025

The CEO of Maranello Benedetto Vigna said so. In mid-November the second model of the Icon Series, in 2022 the Purosangue SUV. Revenues and profits growing

The first electric Ferrari will arrive in 2025. John Elkann announced it in June, as confirmed by the managing director Benedetto Vigna. “The first all-electric Ferrari will be presented in 2025. We confirm the objective indicated by the president last June” said the CEO in the call to present the quarterly results with analysts. On the Milan stock exchange, the stock gained 1.19%, reaching an all-time high of 213.3 euros. In the third quarter of 2021, a total of 2,750 cars were delivered, up by 18.9% compared to the same period in 2020 and by 11.2% compared to 2019. In the period between January and September, on the other hand, 8,206 cars were delivered. for a positive change of 27% compared to 2020 strongly characterized, in the first part, by the lockdown.

electrical path – “The most precise roadmap of the electrification path will be presented on June 16 on the occasion of Capital Markets Day”, continued Vigna. “We will continue the disciplined extension of our product range through the launch of the Purosangue, which we will present in 2022. We will work to capture all the possibilities offered by technologies in a unique and distinctive way, always maintaining our exclusivity and our luxury positioning as we have. done throughout our history, “he added.

Icon series, 2nd November template – Regarding the other Maranello models expected in 2022, Purosangue, the expected first Ferrari SUV, will be unveiled. This year, the second model of the Icona series will arrive “by mid-November” after the Monza Sp1 and Sp2. “Today we have a complete product range like never before, the Ferrari 296 Gtb with the V6 hybrid engine launched in June was received with great enthusiasm. This, together with the passion of our customers, has allowed us to make the most of the positive economic phase. and to get strong results, “he added. Vigna explained that the Maranello house is making “excellent progress with the brand’s diversification strategy to further improve its vitality”.

revenues over one billion – On the 2021 accounts “the revenues of the third quarter for the first time in our history exceeded one billion euros. The third quarter of 2021 was also the best in history – he explained – also in terms of free cash flow generation. regarding orders, it is the best quarter ever for all models and geographic areas, with the US and Mainland China particularly strong “. The EMEA area remains the numerically strongest for sales: 1,308 between July and September and 4,104 in the nine months. Net profit for the quarter was 207 million, up 21% on 2020, 619 million in the nine months, up 79%.

endurance and f1 – Not only industry but also sport in the words of the CEO of Ferrari. “We are making important progress in our motorsport activities. In August our 488 Gte Evo won at Le Mans, a circuit to which we will return in 2023 to compete at the highest levels with our hypercar. In Formula 1, even in the last few races we have seen some positive signs of progress. Racing on the track has been deeply in Ferrari’s DNA throughout our history. So it is today, so it will be in the future. ”

