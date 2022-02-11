“Ferrari”: the first take ready in May – Focus

Everything is now ready for the filming of the film “Ferrari”, dedicated to the life and history of the founder of the famous Maranello company Enzo Ferrari. The first take, scheduled for the month of May in Italy, will involve a cast of absolute value who will act under the scrutiny directed by Michael Mannformer producer of the film “The Aviator”, winner of five Academy Awards. To play the role of the Commendatore Sara Adam Driverwhile Penelope Cruz will play the role of the wife of the Drakeor Laura Garello. The cast will also be present Shailene Woodleyin this case to cover the part of the lover Lina Lardias well as mother of Piero Ferrari.

As for Driver, the latter has officially taken over from Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman, with both actors who were initially chosen to play Ferrari. In this way, for the American – twice nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe – a desire that has been cultivated for a long time is consecrated: “To be able to have these extraordinary artists with me – commented – and bringing these iconic characters back to life in the Modena and Emilia Romagna area, where they lived, is a dream that finally comes true “. The film will be the realization of a project studied by Mann, who wanted to be inspired by the book written by Brock Yates, ‘Enzo Ferrari: the Man and the Machine ”. The story, set in 1957refers to a very complex period of Ferrari’s life, both from a personal and financial point of view: in addition to the concrete risk of the failure of his creation, other difficulties were added related to his marriage with Garello, also conditioned by the recent death of his son Dino. In order to redeem himself from this adverse period, the Commendatore he therefore decided to bet everything on the legendary Mille Miglia. The film, produced by STX films Motion Picture Group, will be distributed in Italy by Leone Film Group.