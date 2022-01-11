Ferrari, the new team is ready. Focus on the business of fashion

Ferrari’s new operational course, with CEO Benedetto Vigna at the wheel, in office since last September, has officially started. The first “Vineyard effect” concerns the organizational and managerial structure. The second “Vineyard effect” will instead be touched by hand on June 16, in Maranello, on the occasion of the “Capital market day”, when the CEO will illustrate the plans for further development of the Cavallino between new models, green, digital and diversification with all related investments. And precisely for that date, the Purosangue, Ferrari’s first SUV, could also be previewed.

The new organizational structure of the Prancing Horse no longer provides for hierarchical levels, but has been outlined in the name of maximum agility and leanness. Vigna himself wanted to keep for himself, at the moment, the functions relating to the “extra” car: fashion (start-up activity, but considered strategic: in recent months the first luxury collection was presented with an exclusive fashion show), merchandising, theme parks, licenses and the Cavallino restaurant.

In addition, the CEO has called two former managers of StM, the group from which he comes from: Ernesto Lasandra, specialized in hi-tech and now Chief research & development Officer, and Angelo Pesci, in the role of Chief Purchasing & Quality Officer. Vigna also renewed confidence in Mattia Binotto, confirming him as head of Sports Management, a position he has held since 2019, with the hope of a rapid turnaround in F1 results. Confirmations also for Flavio Manzoni (Style Center), Enrico Galliera (Marketing & Commercial) and Antonio Picca Piccon (Finance & Financial Services).

With the various operational functions, in addition to “further stimulating innovation, optimizing processes and increasing collaboration, Ferrari now wants to expand the leadership team through the promotion of internal talents and the strategic inclusion of certain skills”.

“We want to push the boundaries further in all areas, using technology in a unique and Ferrari way – this is how Vigna explains the start of the new course -. The new organization will improve our agility, essential to seize the opportunities in front of us in this rapidly changing scenario ». Fixed points: enhancing the exclusivity of the brand, enriching the excellence of the product, remaining faithful to the DNA of the Cavallino.