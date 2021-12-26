Ferrari, the optimism from Spain and the promise on social media – F1 Team – Formula 1

On social networks. As often happens, each season finale is accompanied by a balance of the positive and negative sides of the last twelve months. And so did Ferrari, sharing their thoughts with the fans through a video posted on the Scuderia’s social channels: “Qhis was a season in which we wanted to restart and to face it, we opted for two young and motivated riders. We had to deal with a revised regulation and with limits. For us this was an opportunity to learn, to grow and to develop. It was an opportunity to work even harder and to get closer as a team. We were able to constantly improve, reaching what was our 2021 goal. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, because it’s never easy.“, And concluded with a promise:”Thanks to the support of all our partners and fans, we will come back stronger. Thank you for being by our side. See you in 2022 ″.

Voices from Spain. In the past few hours, precisely with regard to expectations for 2022, the newspaper Brand revealed some exclusive rumors from Italy about the 674 project: “There is no simple optimism, there is a lot of optimism about the work that has been going on for over a year. The engine data appears to be very good, on par with Honda and Mercedes 2021. The aerodynamic and cornering data also appear to be very good, but the question is: ‘What are the other teams going to do? What solutions will they find? ‘. Despite this, the feeling is that they have worked very well, with full dedication and much anticipation“, Explained the Spanish newspaper.