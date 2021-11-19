Ferrari, the Qatar track a nice surprise for Sainz and Leclerc

At the end of the two sessions of free tests on Friday of Qatar Grand Prix, in the second of which the two drivers of the Ferrari Carlos Sainz And Charles Leclerc released their first impressions of the Losail, an absolute novelty for Formula 1.

Ferrari, Sainz positively impressed by the characteristics of the circuit

Sainz said he was surprised by the high average speeds that can be reached on this track: “The first day on a new track is always exciting and demanding because it involves a completely new experience – said the Spaniard -. In all honesty, I believe this circuit has surprised everyone for how streamlined it is and for the speeds that can be reached when cornering. We will have to work hard on the set-up because we had to modify it a lot compared to what we had in mind “.

Ferrari, Sainz is not happy with the outcome of free practice

As for the outcome of free practice, Sainz clearly is not satisfied: “We are not yet where we would like to be and for this we will need to improve the car tonight because the competition is very close. I have though full confidence that we can do it and I hope that tomorrow we will be able to play for it in the top positions of the group “.

Ferrari, Leclerc also enthusiastic about the Losail track

Leclerc was also happily impressed by the characteristics of the track: “I had a lot of fun driving in Losail: it’s a beautiful track and I always find interesting changes and I like it when there are news on the calendar – added the Monegasque -. Today we have put together quite a few laps with the two cars, and this allowed us to get to know the characteristics of the circuit better and to collect as much data as possible ”.

Ferrari, for Leclerc the goal is to give the best in qualifying

Now the important thing will be to be fast in the moment that matters, that is in tomorrow’s qualifying: “Now we will concentrate above all on qualifying given that ours long run they are already quite good, for the flying lap it will be essential to be able to balance the first and last sectors as much as possible so as to limit the overheating of the tires caused by the high temperatures which are the norm here ”, concluded Leclerc.

OMNISPORT