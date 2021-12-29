Ferrari, unveiled the logo celebrating the 75th anniversary of its birth – F1 Team – Formula 1

Sports

Without passion, self-confidence and courage, innovation simply would not exist. For many it is something inconceivable. For Enzo Ferrari they are the cornerstones on which he founded an empire. In 1947, as postwar Europe began its long journey back to economic prosperity, all signs pointed to an inevitable surge in the mass car market. But as manufacturers competed to build huge factories capable of turning out mass-produced vehicles, Enzo Ferrari decided to follow a different dream.

The small factory that opened in Maranello that year was not intended to produce cars in large quantities. In reality, Enzo had only one car in mind, the 125 S, designed not for daily commuting, but for winning races. The 125 S was much more than a racing car, it was Enzo Ferrari’s mission statement. It symbolized his desire to go against the grain and follow his dreams. It was a manifesto not only for technical innovation but also for Ferrari’s sporting ambitions and laid the foundation for a long history of victories on and off the track.

Seventy-five years later the release of the famous 125 S from the Maranello factory, a large community of fans, customers and, of course, employees has developed around the Ferrari brand, united by a sense of belonging and a passion that embraces all ages and nationalities . This “Ferrari family” is the protagonist of a new video that reveals the 75th anniversary logo, dedicated to the seventy-five years that revolutionized the automotive world. In the video, the logo comes to life through a mosaic of faces, the perfect way to thank the people who ensure Ferrari’s success day in and day out.

“For this special year we have created a special icon: a sculpture made up of thousands of components forged here in our factory and placed one by one by my Ferrari colleagues”, explains the president of Ferrari John Elkann. “It is the symbol of the Ferrari spirit that is shared both here in Maranello and by our entire family around the world. It reflects the essence of who we are, our 75 years and our future. It is the symbol of a company which, as Enzo Ferrari once said, is made up above all of people“.

