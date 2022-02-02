Ferrari, Vigna: “Encouraging signs from 2021” – F1 Team – Formula 1

There Ferrari is expected for the 2022 test, the year in which it will know if the return to the top will be a dream or reality. Despite the constraints imposed by the Coronavirus, the Maranello-based company grew in sales and wealth, with a net profit of 833 million euros (37% more than in 2020) and net revenues of 4.27 billion (+23, 4%). The accounts indicate the state of health of the team, but they will have little relevance in the eyes of the Ferrari fan if not translated into immediate sporting results. According to the CEO Benedetto Vignahowever, just 2021 must encourage fans. In short, the return to the top three in the constructors’ classification is a sign of growth, which Maranello hopes to follow in the season of regulatory revolutions.

“We are redefining our F1 strategic partners in three directions: we welcome back Banco Santander, with new partners such as Ceva Logistics in the transport sector, we strengthen the relationship with cutting-edge technology partners such as Amazon Web Services and Velas to be at the forefront in digital technologies and the web 3.0“, Vigna said during the conference call with financial analysts on the 2021 accounts.”Such a strong portfolio of partners confirms the continuing appeal of the most successful team in F1 history, Scuderia Ferrari. The 2021 F1 season showed encouraging signs towards the end, with third place in the Constructors’ Championship. 2022 was the first year with a completely new set of technical rules, our new car will be unveiled on February 17th“.