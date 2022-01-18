Ferrari will unveil the new Formula 1 single-seater on February 17

The official presentation of the new car that Scuderia Ferrari will use for Formula 1 races in 2022 is only a month away. The Cavallino has in fact set the date on which it will unveil the car to the public, February 17, 2022. It will be the car with which the team will try to conquer the two F1 world titles.

The drivers in the race will be Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who will show their best aboard the brand new and flamboyant single-seater, racing through the curves and straights of circuits all over the world. The House of the Prancing Horse has just confirmed, by publishing a post on social channels, that the presentation of the new ultra-powerful supercar has been officially set for next month. We are ready.

The digital presentation of the new Ferrari single-seater

The supercar of the House of Maranello at the moment is still completely secret. The only thing we know today is the code name that was given to the Formula 1 single-seater for the 2022 Grand Prix: project 674. Nothing is yet known regarding the real first name of the car, which a lot it will probably be unveiled only a few hours after the car’s official presentation. The House wants to leave all fans on their toes, to make the wait even more ‘hot’; for this reason he may even keep the name secret until the moment he takes the veils off the car.

The pandemic strikes again and again we must do without an event in grand style, celebrated in person: due to Covid, which for two years now has influenced car demonstrations and our lives in every way, the presentation will be exclusively digital and it will be broadcast in live streaming, so we will follow it from our devices.

Where the debut of the new Prancing Horse Formula 1 supercar will take place

Barcelona is the city chosen for the debut of Ferrari’s new F1 single-seater. The Scuderia di Maranello has in fact booked a day of filming day in Montmelò, exactly as it did last year. On the circuit, the manufacturer will undertake to carry out the last general tests of the car by the team’s engineers, who will check all the systems, before the start of the winter tests. And not only that, clearly everything will be filmed and Ferrari will collect the very first live images with the car, the same one that we will see racing in the Formula 1 GP throughout 2022.

As we said, for the moment we have no official information in hand, the House has been very good at not letting anything slip away. Only a few rumors and rumors have been circulating for a few weeks, but nothing is certain and confirmed. The only thing we know is the provisional name given to the F1 car, called project 674. In a month we will finally be able to see it and who knows if, a few days before, Ferrari will also reveal the full name or if, even for that, we will have to wait until February 17th. We look forward to seeing what the Maranello Scuderia has in store for all its fans, enthusiasts and supporters. And who knows how the next Formula 1 world season will turn out for Ferrari.