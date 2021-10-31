Business

Ferrari wins the legal dispute for infringement of the patents of the Fxx K

The Maranello house won a legal battle against the German company Mansory Design, guilty of having violated the design patents of the Ferrari Fxx K by selling a modification kit that made the 488 Gtb look like the 2.6 million euro hypercar

Ferrari has won a legal dispute against the German company Mansory Design, which specializes in car design and kits. The Maranello company had sued it at the Bundesgerichtshof, the Federal Court of Justice of Germany, for having made and sold modification kits designed to make the Ferrari 488 Gtb (which has a price of about 220 thousand euros), similar to the hypercar Ferrari Fxx K ($ 2.6 million), accusing the German company of violating its rights to unregistered designs. Specifically, the modifications of the Mansory Design kit concerned the V-shaped section of the bonnet and the front bumper, peculiar and distinctive aspects of the Ferrari Fxx K line.

ok from luxembourg

Ferrari then won its dispute with the German company. The Court of Justice of the European Union, based in Luxembourg, has accepted its arguments that it owns the design rights of the Ferrari Fxx K. The case has implications for a wide range of industries, in particular for the luxury brands seeking to protect their designs from imitations and for manufacturers of complex products consisting of numerous components.

An important sentence

The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that the component in question can be considered a part subject to design rights since it is “a visible section of the product, clearly defined by particular lines, contours, colors, shapes or textures”.

October 30 – 2pm

