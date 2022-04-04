Ferreira and Osorio, the Colombians who would play the World Cup in Qatar

Everything is ready for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Last Friday, April 1, in Doha, the draw for the group stage took place. The teams that will attend They already know their rivals for the most important nations championship on the planet.

Despite the fact that Colombia will not play the Cup, since it closed the South American Qualifiers out of qualifying positions, our country will have representation in Qatar. In addition to Luis Fernando Suarez, technician from Costa Rica who could access via playoff, Two soccer players with Colombian nationality could play the tournament with other teams.

Jesús Ferreira, featured in FC Dallas and the United States national team

The attacker has been part of Gregg Berhalter’s latest calls and everything indicates that, if he maintains his level in the MLS, he will play the World Cup with the United States. He is 21 years old and currently plays for FC Dallas.

Ferreira was born in Santa Marta on December 24, 2000, but since the end of 2016 he has been in American soccer. His early years were with the Dallas Academy in minor divisions and in the 2019 season he became part of the professional team.

With the United States team, he has experience in lower categories and the absolute. His debut with the senior team was on February 1, 2020, a 1-0 win against Costa Rica in a friendly match.. Precisely, against the same rival it was his most recent commitment, defeat 2-0 on March 31 of this year by Qualifiers.

In total, he has made 9 appearances for the North American team, 6 for the Qatar qualifier and 3 in friendlies. HHe has scored 3 goals, a brace against Trinidad and Tobago and annotation vs. Panama, and has given 4 assists.

In addition, Jesús is the son of David Ferreira, a former Colombian soccer player who played in América de Cali and Dallas, among others, and he was champion of the Copa América in 2001, the Tricolor’s only title to date.

At the World Cup, the United States will share Group B with England, Iran and the winner of the playoff between Wales and the winner between Scotland and Ukraine.

Jonathan Osorio, more than 50 caps for Canada

The midfielder is a fixture in the team led by John Herdman. He played the last 13 games on the road to Qatar and already has 55 appearances7 goals and 7 assists with Canada.

Although he was born in Toronto, Osorio has Colombian nationality. His father is from Cali and his mother from Medellín. In some publications on social networks, he has shown his love for Colombia.

His debut with the senior team was on May 28, 2013, a friendly against Costa Rica that ended in defeat by the slightest difference. On the other hand, his most recent participation was on March 30 against Panama in the closing of the Concacaf Qualifiers.

The 29-year-old midfielder began his professional career with Canadian soccer’s SC Toronto and since 2013 he has been with Toronto FC, also from that country, but which plays in the MLS in the United States. In Qatar, Canada will be part of group F along with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia.