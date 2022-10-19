Ferreras’ car and 10 other celebrities who have a Tesla

You’re going to freak out when you see Ferreras’ car, Laura Escanes’ car or Brad Pitt’s car. So are the Teslas of the famous.

let’s face it, when we pass one of these expensive cars on the street, our heads turn by themselves. The Tesla are the most advanced ecological cars and are in the spotlight of the famous. Since Crush News we bring you the top 10 celebrities who have not been able to resist Tesla-mania.

Top 10. Ferreras and Ana Pastor’s car

Ferreras doing the shopping with his brand new Tesla. Photos: Agencies.

The famous journalist from La Sexta and his wife are always on the cutting edge of the news and the Mercadona offers… mounted on their Tesla.

Top 9. Laura Escanes’s car.

Photos: IG @lauraescanes

Who hasn’t hugged the wheel of their new car and given it little kisses? Okay, I’ve never done it, but Laura is so excited that she can’t help but upload it to her Insta. By the way, a legend tells that Laura Escanes’ car has become her new home and she hasn’t left her Tesla for 3 months.

Top 8. Brad Pitt’s car.

Photos: Agencies

What could be more beautiful than Brad Pitt getting into a Tesla? Well, Brad Pitt getting into a Tesla with me. Logically.

Top 7. Eva Longoria’s car.

Photos: Agencies.

If a few days ago we showed you the whole family in the park, now you know how they got there.

Top 6. Two for one: Mila Kunis and Zoe Saldana’s car

Photos: Agencies.

Didn’t you want Tesla? Well, take two cups. the woman from Ashton Kutcher and the interpreter of Avatar They met on the streets of Los Angeles, each with their Tesla, and they didn’t hesitate to go down to greet each other and discuss extras, paint and finishes.

Top 5. Chris Pratt’s car.

Photos: Agencies

That the nice actor of Jurassic Park have a wolskwagen beetle gold, we all know, what we didn’t know is that it had also succumbed to the ‘electric’ fever.

Top 4. The car of the creator of Tesla with his ex-wife, in a Tesla. (The internet just blew up)

Photos: Agencies.

Well yes, here you have Elon Musk, one of the most brilliant minds of this century with his ex-wife, the singer Grimes in one of his cars. What was she going to circulate with if not, in a Seat Leon?

Top 3. Harrison Ford’s car.

Photos: Agencies

Believe us, Harrison knows about vehicles and controls the three elements, land, sea and air. In fact, he has been involved in all three, so it is not surprising that to travel by road he has chosen one of the most spectacular vehicles of the moment.

Top 2. Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa’s car

Photos: Agencies

The actress and daughter of Goldie Hawn has decided to buy a ‘Teslita’ to take her two older children and the offspring she has with her current partner, the musician Danny Fujikawa.

Top 1. Mel Gibson’s car.

Photos: Agencies.

Complete renovation. It has been losing 13 kilos and buying a Tesla. 60’s crisis? what’s up, the Teslas are very cool.

Plus