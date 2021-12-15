Ferrero and Sampdoria: 9 million collected for the other clubs. The interceptions between Vidal and his daughter Vanessa appear: ‘Se zompa la Holding …’ | First page

The arrest of Massimo Ferrero and the crash of his “Holding Max” are putting a serious risk the future of Sampdoria, but with the passing of the days new details emerge on what has been the economic management of the Sampdoria club in recent years and the problems that led the FIGC to authorize the creation of the trust (as also done for Salernitana) to try to get to the sale. A sale, which is now evident, was aimed at saving Holding Max’s accounts from bankruptcy lawsuits initiated by other companies in the “Ferrero galaxy”.

MONEY SPENT – I.The problem that emerged from the PM cards and reported both by Storiesport that gives Journal, is that Ferrero, despite having bought the club practically for free, without bank debts and with a “treasure” of 65 million to cover the initial needs, has then repeatedly drawn on the Sampdoria coffers in which, in fact, he did not put a euro. The parent company of Sampdoria changes its name to Sport Entertainment, changes from spa to srl and moves its headquarters from Genoa to Rome. From here starts a series of cross operations between the companies of the Ferrero galaxy such as the work for the sports center of Bogliasco so the Eleven Finance he takes on the role of general contractor and for which Sampdoria, through Sport Spettacolo, pays 1.1 million euros. In 2016, Sport Spettacolo takes over 1% of Sampdoria which was held by Eleven Finance for a consideration of 540 thousand euros: other money that flows out of the Sampdoria galaxy in the direction of the patron together with the compensation of executives Massimo and Vanessa Ferrero, figures also repeated in the subsequent years. In total, the expense account for Sampdoria is at least 9 million for the shareholder. INTERCEPTIONS – To worsen the position of Sampdoria there are also the wiretapping reported by the investigators. The first is a sentence pronounced on November 18, 2020 by the trustee Gianluca Vidal, in a telephone conversation with Andrea Diamanti, manager of the Ferrero group. Diamanti speaks of “two payments of 125 thousand euros and a payment deadline of 2 December 2020 that Ferrero has undertaken to make” and to which Vidal replies: “Ouch, now I understand why he is trying to take Sampdoria money“. But also that of Vanessa Ferrero, in the course of the shareholders ‘meeting of Holding Max in which there was the task of building the trust:’ “Sorry, but in security with respect to the deb … to the creditors, it is bankrupt. another name, eh! and adds: If the Holding goes down you all go to jail, but really eh!“.

“KEEP THE SAMP” – But the worst comes from the call between Vanessa Ferrero and Vidal himself. Ferrero’s daughter says: “… but dad, as far as Sampdoria is concerned, he doesn’t think so, he could continue to keep it going forward.” And Vidal replies: “Listen, these are dreams here. Massimo goes on with dreams after which he has an ass and your father has a deadly ass I must say that he is a really lucky person and therefore maybe he will realize this too, then the theme is that the Court wanted the declaration that we put Sampdoria up for sale, because otherwise … We have to see what we can do, of course we don’t have this money, we don’t even have a euro, but we have a person who at that point would buy the credits and then sell the properties … If he found someone who gives 33 million and puts them on the counter he would save Sampdoria so he could at least find someone to sell a significant share to, 50 % or something like that, maybe it could be a solution to keep goat and cabbage, it could be, okay? “. For an increasingly complicated situation and for which there is now a hurry to understand what will become of Sampdoria.