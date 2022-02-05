Ferrero arrest, harsh statement: “Sampdoria extraneous to the facts”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sampdoria reiterated its position on the criminal proceedings against former president Ferrero

There Sampdoria firmly reiterated its position on the criminal proceedings against the former president Massimo Ferrero. Furthermore, the Sampdoria club denied the news of the alleged bankruptcy of Sport Spettacolo Holding. Here is the official statement of the club.

OFFICIAL RELEASE – «UC Sampdoria informs that it will protect, in all the most appropriate fora, its image seriously damaged by unfounded and untrue news published in the last hours by some media. As represented by the lawyer Luca Ponti, UC Sampdoria lawyer in the proceedings that recently involved Mr. Massimo Ferrero, the club is totally unrelated to the facts disputed to the same Mr. Massimo Ferrero and this circumstance has been confirmed by all the judicial measures filed to date.

The club will react firmly to any media dissemination of unsubstantiated news, such as that relating to an alleged bankruptcy of the parent company Sport Spettacolo Holding, which constitutes an objectively non-existent and easily verifiable fact. Any attempt to destabilize society on the basis of media conjectures will be immediately prosecuted ”.