Ferrero case: the interceptions of the accountant Vidal
From the words of Gianluca Vidal, trusted man of the former Sampdoria president and member of the board of directors, the amazement for certain operations emerges: “I told him ‘Massimo, make you laugh. You are full of debt and … ‘”
In the extensive documentation in the possession of the magistrates investigating the bankruptcy of Massimo Ferrero, there are also some interceptions revealed today by the “Secolo XIX”, where the amazement of Gianluca Vidal, trusted accountant of the former Sampdoria president and member of the Board of Directors, is clear resignation of the Sampdoria company, due to some financial transactions carried out by Ferrero himself.
Debts
Vidal himself, however, is today at the head of the trust that has Sampdoria in the safe as a guarantee for the creditors of Holding Max, and is one of the most authoritative figures in the field to manage this very delicate corporate phase of the Corte Lambruschini club. He says, speaking of Ferrero: “I understand why he is trying to take the money from Sampdoria”, citing a phone call from Vidal with a man linked to the president, who must find 250 thousand euros to remedy some failures. “He has two hundred million debts”, recalls Vidal worried, who also reveals the president’s idea of buying an expensive apartment in the capital: “When I heard about it, I said to him: ‘Massimo, you almost make me laugh, you are full of debts. Don’t you know how you will get out and think about buying? ‘”. Then speaking of Ferrero’s clear refusal to sell Sampdoria, Vidal again talks on the phone with his daughter Vanessa, now under house arrest in the same investigation: “Massimo is going on with dreams. He has a c… deadly, he’s a really lucky person, but the court wanted a declaration that we are selling Sampdoria ”. Adding, then, that “if he found someone who pays 33 million and puts them on the bench, he would save Sampdoria. He could find someone to sell a large share to, 50% or something like that, maybe it could be a solution to keep goats and cabbages ”. The daughter too, then, claims liquidity with her father and then Vidal talks about it with Ferrero. The first: “He asks fifty thousand euros for …”. The president: “We give her a shot and she does everything.” Vidal: “He does everything great. No, we don’t give them all together ”. Ferrero again: “We’ll give them thirty and thirty”. Surreal talks. Again his daughter Vanessa, talking (without knowing that she was intercepted) with her cousin Giorgio, who was also investigated: “I can’t solve the problem for the hundred euros I spent from … to make three aperitifs …”.
Supercar
One of the most disconcerting events concerns the purchase of a Ferrari which costs almost two hundred thousand euros in the list. Ferrero’s daughter herself calls a Roman company, which explains the story on an accounting level, which is obviously confused. Vanessa: “I saw in the bank that there was a circular of 100, I wanted to know if there was a sale with a circular, because the Ferrari was seized”. The answer: “One hundred thousand, then we made a balance excerpt at 48, so there has already been a surplus of fifty thousand …”. The history of the supercar and leasing for a yacht are precisely among the papers of the Finance investigation.
December 7, 2021 (change December 7, 2021 | 12:58)
