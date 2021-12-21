Ferrero, in 2021 sales and turnover increase despite pandemic uncertainties

Despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, Ferrero Commercial Italy, company of the active group in the distribution and sale of products confectionery and affini on the Italian market, rat 31 August 3021 it recorded a turnover up by 1.1% in value to 1,544.2 million euros compared to 1,527.1 in the same period of the previous year and an increase in sales on the national market of 1.1%. The profit for the year was 36.5 million euros, in line with the previous year.

The performance of sales (sell-out) on the domestic market (modern distribution, traditional and discount stores) of all Ferrero products was characterized by growth in both value and volume, with relative increases in market shares. The contribution of the Chocolate confectionary and in particular of the Pasquali products was fundamental for this result. The contribution of innovation remains important, supported by Kinder Plumcake and by entering the Ice Cream category.

Furthermore, in terms of productive investments, the company confirmed its commitment in the Italian context investing € 188 million in tangible assets during the year through Ferrero Industriale Italia. In the last 10 years of activity in the national perimeter alone, the investments made by the Ferrero Group in the area amounted to 1.3 billion euros.