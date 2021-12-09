Sports

Ferrero will not respond to the judge. Sampdoria reassures players: salaries anticipated | First page

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read

“I’m in good condition, everyone is treating me well here, there are no problems for me, rest assured”: a few words spoken yesterday to his lawyer Giuseppina Tenga by Massimo Ferrero, detained in the Milanese prison of San Vittore since Monday evening on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy and false corporate communications. This morning the former president of Sampdoria, before the judge of the preliminary investigations of Paola, Rosamaria Mesiti will not respond to the guarantee questioning. “We could not see the file” declared the lawyer Pina Tenga, who defends Ferrero – “The interrogation notice set for today at 13.30 in Milan, was notified to us on Wednesday at 16, with the court chancellery Paola not accessible to ask for copies of 17 folders. Yesterday was a party, so we should have arrived today in Calabria, read about 10 thousand pages of wiretapping, accounting documents and declarations, leave for Milan, go to jail, talk to Massimo Ferrero and make him answer. It is true that lawyers have super powers, but not up to this point and in any case not like those of judges ” he closed with irony. MESSAGE – Ferrero will make a silent scene, but will still ask to go to house arrest. “She would like to go home and be with her family” let his lawyers know. His arrest, meanwhile, has disturbed the environment Sampdoria, committed tomorrow in the derby against Genoa. Yesterday some members of the Board of Directors went up to the Poggio, together with the operations director Bosco, to stay close to the team: it is emerged the desire to make an advance on the payments of the members expected by February, a strong message to show that the club is present.

(function (d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) { return; } js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.11"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juve overtakes Roma for Zakaria: Mourinho less convinced – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

November 9, 2021

it had never happened to him in his career

November 7, 2021

Capital gains Juve, the documents of the investigation will be sent to sports justice – Corriere.it

1 week ago

Qatar opens to homosexuals for the 2022 World Cup | News

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button