Ferrero will not respond to the judge. Sampdoria reassures players: salaries anticipated | First page

“I’m in good condition, everyone is treating me well here, there are no problems for me, rest assured”: a few words spoken yesterday to his lawyer Giuseppina Tenga by Massimo Ferrero, detained in the Milanese prison of San Vittore since Monday evening on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy and false corporate communications. This morning the former president of Sampdoria, before the judge of the preliminary investigations of Paola, Rosamaria Mesiti will not respond to the guarantee questioning. “We could not see the file” declared the lawyer Pina Tenga, who defends Ferrero – “The interrogation notice set for today at 13.30 in Milan, was notified to us on Wednesday at 16, with the court chancellery Paola not accessible to ask for copies of 17 folders. Yesterday was a party, so we should have arrived today in Calabria, read about 10 thousand pages of wiretapping, accounting documents and declarations, leave for Milan, go to jail, talk to Massimo Ferrero and make him answer. It is true that lawyers have super powers, but not up to this point and in any case not like those of judges ” he closed with irony. MESSAGE – Ferrero will make a silent scene, but will still ask to go to house arrest. “She would like to go home and be with her family” let his lawyers know. His arrest, meanwhile, has disturbed the environment Sampdoria, committed tomorrow in the derby against Genoa. Yesterday some members of the Board of Directors went up to the Poggio, together with the operations director Bosco, to stay close to the team: it is emerged the desire to make an advance on the payments of the members expected by February, a strong message to show that the club is present.