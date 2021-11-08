Ferrero will speak to the team. The last

Ferrero will speak to the team to understand the reasons for the crisis: the president of Sampdoria is expected in Genoa for the sacking of D’Aversa

Massimo Ferrero will return to Italy today for decide the future of Roberto D’Aversa, ever closer to the exemption after the defeat at home against Bologna. In addition to the fate of the technician, the president of the Sampdoria will want to understand the state of mind of the team and talk to the senators in the locker room in view of the next game with the Salerno. Here is what was revealed byHandle.

EXEMPTION FROM ADVERSE – «These are decisive hours for Roberto D’Aversa’s future on the Sampdoria bench. President Massimo Ferrero from Dubai is expected to return to Genoa for the final decision. The patron would also like to speak to the team to understand the reasons for this crisis that has brought the Sampdoria to third last position with just nine points. The feeling is that today we will proceed with the alternation on the bench or at the confirmation at least until the match with Salernitana at the resumption after the championship stop. There are two options for replacing D’Aversa: these are the former Marco Giampaolo and Beppe Iachini, already probed last summer. The first is still contractually linked with Turin until June and would like a multi-year agreement while Iachini is free after last year’s commitment with Fiorentina ».