Ferrieri Caputi is the first female referee of an A team

The round of 32 of the Italian Cup at the Sardegna Arena enters history thanks to the Livorno born in 1990

A historic turning point. Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, born in Livorno in 1990 who is part of Can C and is also an international referee, she has become the first woman ever to referee a Serie A team directing the challenge of the sixteenths of Italian Cup of Sardinia Arena between Cagliari and Cittadella. Always close to action, he whistled little, but well and on his “debut” he spared no one: three yellow cards and three goals disallowed, one with thanks to the correction of the Var.

In her life she is a researcher at the Adapt foundation and is a doctoral student at the University of Bergamo and had already directed the Cittadella last October in B series against Spal, becoming the fourth female referee ever on the fields of the first Italian professional championship.

TRENTALANGE: “CIVILIZATION DREAM IS REALIZING”

“I can only be proud of Maria Sole because she represents the growth of a strong movement, the female one, which is realizing a dream of civilization, with application, commitment and passion”. Thus the president of The Hague, Alfredo Trentalange, comments to ANSA on the historic arbitration of Cagliari-Cittadella, in the Italian Cup, of Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, the first woman to direct a Serie A team.