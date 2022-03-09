Ferries: from April 2022 also a Porto Torres-Savona line

SAVONA. The Grimaldi group strengthens its presence in Sardinia with the new maritime connection between Savona and Porto Torres which will be inaugurated in April. The “Zeus Palace” ferry will run three times a week, with departures from Savona every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, from 11 April to 1 July and from 19 September to 31 December. In high season, from 2 July to 18 September, weekly departures will increase to six. In the low season, in addition to Porto Torres, there is also a stopover in Cagliari on Saturdays. The ship, with the Italian flag, equipped with 202 cabins, can carry up to 1,720 passengers and about 2,000 linear meters of rolling goods (cars, vans, trucks, semi-trailers).

“Sardinia has been at the center of our investments for years as part of the strategy that aims at territorial continuity between our Peninsula and the major islands” explains Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of the Neapolitan shipping group. Today the Grimaldi Group operates in Sardinia with an articulated network of maritime connections, including the historic Civitavecchia-Porto Torres-Barcelona section and other regular mixed lines for goods and passengers, such as Livorno- Olbia, Civitavecchia- Olbia, Naples- Cagliari-Palermo. and Civitavecchia-Arbatax- Cagliari, as well as numerous services dedicated to the transport of goods only that connect Porto Torres with Genoa and Cagliari with Genoa, Livorno, Salerno and Valencia / Sagunto. (Handle).