Ferro: soon the appointment of the directors of the new health districts. School of medicine, seven other clinical specialties arrive – Chronicle

TRENTO. The reorganization of the health service of the province of Trento will start with the opening of the territorial districts and the appointment of new directors, which will be followed by the appointment of the directors of the departments.

This was announced today, at a press conference, by the director of the provincial health services company, Antonio Ferro, who spoke of “fiduciary appointments”.

“The trial – specified Ferro – will come to an end after the summer period.

The goal is to be able to fill in the boxes in the shortest possible time, and then move on to the search for doctors.

We estimate that 30% of family doctors in Trentino will be able to retire in the next few years, but the decision to stay up to 70 years depends on the individual professionals. In any case, we will try to be attractive to medical personnel“.

As for nurses, the current situation in the area – according to Ferro – is good, but we will try to “do more in the reorganization of family medicine”.

“We are working – he added – to find the balance between the rankings and the need to avoid undermining the Rsa system, from which a large part of the nursing staff comes”.

Concerning the medical faculty, then, competitions for full professors in neurology, anesthesia, internal medicine, radiology and pathological anatomy have already been announced.

“With the rectors of the universities of Trento and Verona we have agreed the departure of seven other clinical specialties and, within three years, we plan to open 20/25 new positions, promoting a strong integration between the medical school and the hospital environment “.

Always on the academic fronttoday an experimental proposal to innovate the program of the specific training course in general medicine was approved by the provincial governmentmanaged by the Bruno Kessler Foundation.

The goal – reads a note – is to update and review the program in the light of some factors which, particularly in recent years, have significantly affected the training of general practitioners. The experimental proposal has a maximum duration of three years and is applied to doctors enrolled in general medicine courses during the experimentation period.

The proposal includes specific guidelines for the program and a transitional regulation of the course, which make it operational allowing the specific training school in general medicine managed by Fbk to operate with flexible, innovative teaching and organizational methods that adhere to the most up-to-date medical scientific knowledge; integrate and enhance the professional experience of the trainee doctor within the training program, in coordination with the provincial agency for health services; gradually proceed with the definition of a new program and regulation of the course that takes into account the regulatory, pandemic and organizational changes that have impacted training in recent years.