Ferro: “Virtually all seriously hospitalized patients in Trentino are unvaccinated” – Chronicle

TRENTO. In Trentino, an unvaccinated person has ten times the chance of contracting Covid. Not only. Seven times more than a vaccine to go to hospital. Add to this that of the 12 hospitalized in recent months in intensive care, none were vaccinated.

With these data, which take into consideration the period from 4 October to 14 November, the director of the Antonio Ferro healthcare company replied to those in Trentino who still consider vaccination to be unnecessary but also to those who, in recent weeks, hear of vaccinated people who got sick. «These numbers say first of all that the vaccination is effective, but also that the vaccine starts to lose it after six months. They reveal how vaccinated people can also become infected, usually in a non-serious way, and for this reason it is necessary to maintain prevention measures such as the mask indoors, to avoid crowds, to ventilate as soon as possible “, underlines the number one of Apss.

Returning to the positives, there were 837 infected who had not been vaccinated or who had not completed the vaccination cycle (of these – it must be said – 210 in the 0-12 range) and 710 subjects who were infected were not vaccinated.

Iron: if we want to stay open, vaccination is the only way. Here because Even the vaccinated are infected, but not in a serious way, and do not put pressure on the hospital system. This is why, if we want to stay "open", getting vaccinated and taking the third dose remains the only possible way. This is explained by Antonio Ferro, number one of the health company.

“Most of them had been vaccinated for at least six months”, Ferro points out, underlining, however, that there are many more vaccinated people (six times more, ed) and therefore it is not correct to say that there have been more or less the same number of infections between vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Same goes for hospitalizations. For how many did the Apss take into consideration the hospitalized yesterday. 53 subjects in normal wards and 5 in intensive care. Of the 53 less severe, 29 are unvaccinated or people who have not completed the vaccination course (out of 70,000) and 24 are vaccinated (out of 410,000).

Fugatti's irony to reply to the no vax: "Only unvaccinated in intensive care, but it's a coincidence …" Maurizio Fugatti, president of the Province of Trento, chooses irony to counteract the no vax theses. Illustrating the numbers relating to the infections from Covid in Trentino, the governor explained how "completely by chance" all patients in intensive care are unvaccinated and how "completely by chance" the percentage of infections among the unvaccinated is enormously higher than that among the vaccinated.

In practice, according to the “photograph” of yesterday’s patients, the unvaccinated runs 7 times the risk of being vaccinated ending up in hospital and especially, for months, in resuscitation, no subjects who had received the double dose of Covid vaccine have been accepted.

