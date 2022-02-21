FESFUT pronounces on events that occurred in the Firpo-Águila

This Sunday, the FESFUT published a statement on their social network accounts referring to the acts of violence that occurred on Saturday night at the Sergio Torres Rivera stadium, at halftime of the duel between Firpo and Eagle.

According to the statement, the Federation “regrets and condemns” the events that occurred on the field, after an invasion of fans to the pitch, in which there was a brawl in which members of the National Civil Police intervened.

The FESFUTIn addition, he assures that his Security Commission has been working with the teams so that there are no outbreaks of violence in the country’s stadiums, and reiterated that he regrets that some people have bad behavior that endangers the lives of the people who attend. to sports venues.

The statement ends with the Federation requesting an arbitration report in which everything that happened is detailed, and that the Disciplinary Commission “act ex officio so that the corresponding sanctions are applied and continue in the fight to eradicate violence inside and outside the sporting venues “.