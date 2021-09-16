Festintenda is back. A month of ideas, sounds and visions in Chiasiellis di Mortegliano

A month full of ideas, sounds and visions. This is what the 37th edition of Festintenda, the historical review organized by the cultural circle The Shipyard di Mortegliano, which after last year’s forced stop due to a pandemic, returns to the area former state property of via Ferraria to Chiasiellis with a program of events and concerts in line with its tradition. The 2021 edition of the event, which for the past twenty years has been taking place in that space that for this reason is now recognized as Festintenda area, after the political-cultural appetizer of the last one September 4th, characterized by the open debate on the identity and self-government of Friuli. promoted by associations Lidrîs Furlanis, Resistence Furlane And Hermes by Colorêt, enters the heart of its program in the name of music, cinema and socializing.

It begins again Saturday 18 September with a special event that is also a birthday party. Starting from 18 the yellow-blue tent of Chiasiellis will be filled with upbeat rhythms, with dilated sounds and vibrations of Jamaican origin and will be transformed again into Dub Arena to celebrate the first fifteen years of activity of the Warrior Charge Soundsystem, a Friulian collective that since 2006 has been producing, blending and spreading sounds and vibes to dance wherever possible and has been at home in Festintenda since the very beginning. For the occasion, the celebrated will alternate at the console with the fellow countryman Mr. Woodwicker, with the Treviso people Sattamassagana and with the people of Trieste Steppers Tribe. Also among the protagonists of the long session Mc D-Wibe.

The next one Saturday 25 September we go from dub to rock, variously rough and free-range, between DJ sets and bands that play live. Give her 18 they will take turns on stage Dj Seba, Barison Square, Nachos Party, Volvodrivers, Dissociative TV. Closure entrusted to Eva Poles, the singer from Pordenone, voice of Prozac + and Rezophonic, will present herself in a DJ version at Chiasiellis.

The one of Saturday 2 October it will be an evening of reggae. Give her 18 they will play The Groovement Project, The Admirals and Roots Family, for thirty years on the scene. Also in this case the grand finale with the DJ set: guaranteed dances with the selections of Steve Giant & Papaluka.

Sunday October 10 Festintenda moves from Chiasiellis to Mortegliano, in Municipal gym from via Leonardo Da Vinci 5, with the 34th edition of the Used and collectible record fair. The Disco Fair, as usual, develops throughout the day, from 9 at 20, with a large number of exhibitors ready to welcome vinyl enthusiasts and hungry connoisseurs of good music.

Festintenda 2021 closes Saturday 16 October. In Chiasiellis, starting at 20.30, the film of Stefano Giacomuzzi “Pozzis Samarkand”. The captivating film that tells the journey of the “Coconut“- Alfeo Carnelutti – from Friuli to Uzbekistan riding a 1939 Harley Davidson will be presented by the director and his protagonist.

All events are ad ifree entrance and the entire program will be carried out in maximum safety. To participate in Festintenda it is therefore necessary to have the Green Pass and it is advisable to book for each appointment, following the instructions on the Facebook page de The Shipyard: https://www.facebook.com/Festintenda.