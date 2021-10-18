Festival Homage to a vision at the Ariston Cinema in Trieste

Edition number 22 for the “Darko Bratina” Award which this year will be delivered for the first time by the association Kinoatelje to a cinematographer: Peter Zeitlinger. The Film Festival Tribute to a vision which will propose, from 18 to 24 October, a retrospective made up of 11 feature films and 4 short films in which the Austrian born in Prague who now lives in our region participated. Thanks to a dense network of partners and collaborators, seven locations in Slovenia and Friuli Venezia-Giulia will be involved.

TO Trieste the appointment is for Thursday 21 October to the Ariston cinema. The projections will be introduced by the author and will offer the opportunity for in-depth debates. During the review we will be able to discover Zeitlinger’s particular gaze reflected in important films directed in particular by Werner Herzog, master of contemporary German cinematography with whom he has long collaborated. Zeitlinger has also directed around 20 films, including many short films. He recently worked with Abel Ferrara on the film Tommaso and again had the role of cinematographer on the projects of actor and director James Franco.

Thursday 21 October Two films that have not yet been shown in Italian cinemas will be screened at the Ariston Cinema. We will start at 18 with The Pretenders (James Franco, 2018), which tells the story of how a film student obsessed with the New Wave, and his best friend, the seductive Phil, are bewitched by the mysterious actress Catherine. The Queen of the Desert (Werner Herzog, 2015), the true story of British diplomat and adventurer Gertrude Bell, one of the most daring and influential women of her time, played here by an excellent Nicole Kidman. The short film will precede the last film We will return from Silvia Zeitlinger Vas, director and life company of Zeitlinger with whom he often collaborates.

Summarizing the motivation for the 2021 Darko Bratina Award, Zeitlinger is awarded the recognition for his ability to explore and transcend the boundaries of his own cinematographic language. With his author’s approach he supports the visions of the directors, without ever forgetting the viewer he wishes to accompany in the cinematic experience in the most authentic way possible. Zeitlinger takes up the world that appears before him, he does not create new ones. He is convinced that the inner flow of the film cannot be created in the editing room. He does not hold back in the face of the demands of Hollywood productions or the challenges of low-cost films. In his career he has captured on film the breaking points of human emotions and ethical values.