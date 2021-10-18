News

Festival Homage to a vision, the unpublished works by Peter Zeitlinger

Edition number 22 for the “Darko Bratina” Award which this year will be awarded for the first time by the Kinoatelje association to a director of photography: Peter Zeitlinger. The film Festival Homage to a vision will revolve around his works, which will propose, from 18 to 24 October, a retrospective made up of 11 feature films and 4 shorts in which the Austrian born in Prague who now lives in our region participated. Thanks to a dense network of partners and collaborators, seven locations in Slovenia and Friuli Venezia-Giulia will be involved.

In Trieste the appointment is for Thursday 21 October at the Ariston Cinema. The projections will be introduced by the author and will offer the opportunity for in-depth debates. During the review we will be able to discover Zeitlinger’s particular gaze reflected in important films directed in particular by Werner Herzog, master of contemporary German cinema with whom he has long collaborated. Zeitlinger has also directed around 20 films, including many short films. He recently worked with Abel Ferrara on the film Tommaso and again had the role of cinematographer on the projects of actor and director James Franco.

Two films that have not yet been shown in Italian cinemas will be screened on Thursday 21 October at the Ariston Cinema. We will start at 6 pm with The Pretenders (James Franco, 2018), which tells the story of how a film student obsessed with the New Wave, and his best friend, the seductive Phil, are bewitched by the mysterious actress Catherine. At 8.30 pm, The Queen of the Desert (Werner Herzog, 2015) will follow, the true story of the British diplomat and adventurer Gertrude Bell, one of the most daring and influential women of her time, played here by an excellent Nicole Kidman. To precede the last film will be the short film Ritorneremo by Silvia Zeitlinger Vas, director and company of life of Zeitlinger with whom he often collaborates.

Summarizing the motivation for the 2021 Darko Bratina Award, Zeitlinger is awarded the recognition for his ability to explore and transcend the boundaries of his own cinematographic language. With his author’s approach he supports the visions of directors, without ever forgetting the viewer he wishes to accompany in the cinematic experience in the most authentic way possible. Zeitlinger takes up the world that appears before him, he does not create new ones. He is convinced that the inner flow of the film cannot be created in the editing room. He does not hold back in the face of the demands of Hollywood productions or the challenges of low-cost films. In his career he has captured on film the breaking points of human emotions and ethical values.

