Festival of the Suburbs in the Cisanello area

PISA. At the start tonight, in the Garden of via Norway in Cisanello, the Festival of the suburbs, promoted by the Municipality and organized by the Health Society.

Every evening, for a week, a different film starting at 9pm and free admission (starting at 8.45pm). It starts tonight with “I quit when I want”, the hilarious comedy signed by Sydney Sibilla and continues tomorrow with “The Guardians of the Galaxy”. Then “Beauty and the Beast” in the 2017 version with Emma Watson, Emma Thompson and Ewan McGregor (Wednesday 8), “I hate the Summer” with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo (Thursday 9), “8 Mile ” ( Friday 10), “Gli Aristocatti” (Saturday 11) and “Welcome to the North” (Sunday 12).

Clear the goal. “This is one of the first actions we plan to implement to bring the suburbs back to the center of the city, redeveloping them not only from the point of view of basic maintenance and furnishings, but also from the point of view of cultural and social aggregation initiatives »- explains the president of the Health Society Gianna Gambaccini, councilor for social policies of the Municipality of Pisa. © RESERVED REPRODUCTION