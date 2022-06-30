Festival Peplum – – Epic evening Arles Arles Monday August 15, 2022
Peplum Festival – – Epic evening Arles, August 15, 2022, Arles.
Peplum Festival – – Epic evening
2 Boulevard des Lices Summer garden Roman theater – Show entrance Arles Bouches-du-Rhône Summer garden 2 Boulevard des Lices
2022-08-15 – 2022-08-15
Summer garden 2 Boulevard des Lices
Arles
Bouches-du-Rhone
6:30 p.m. Aperitif meeting: Noah between heaven and earth: from the Mesopotamian man-god to the patriarch of biblical patriarchs – Anne Pellegrini, co-founder of the De Natura Rerum bookstore, graduate in philosophy, linguistics, theology and certified in Letters
modern.
7:30 p.m. Ciné-club: The Noé case, a solution for a deluge – Gaël Le Ny, film specialist.
8:45 pm Prelude: Opening speech – preceded by a Pompa and followed by the screening of a short film.
With the pompa, dive back 2000 years thanks to the legionnaires of
the Legion 6 Ferrata and the Roman civilians of the Arelate association – With
the Arelate and Leg VI Ferrata associations.
Short film in partnership with the Arles company Miyu
Cast: Tales from the multiverse – Directed by Magnus
Møller, Mette Tange & Peter Smith, written by Magnus Møller – (7 min).
Synopsis: God is beta testing a new
software called “Multiverse”.
9 p.m. Screening: Noé – United States, 2014 (2h18); From Darren
Aronofsky; Starring Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Emma Watson…
Synopsis: the young Noé one day sees his father, from the line of Seth,
assassinated before his eyes by the descendants of that of Cain, beings
base who have corrupted the world fashioned by the Creator. Became
adult and in turn the father of a family, Noah received a message from God
predicting the Apocalypse. A deluge will fall on the Earth for the purpose
to eradicate wickedness from the world. Russell Crowe is Noah, a
man destined for an exceptional destiny. The end of the world… is only the
beginning.
assoc.peplum@gmail.com +33 4 90 93 19 55 http://www.festival-peplum.fr/
Summer garden 2 Boulevard des Lices Arles
last update: 2022-06-28 by