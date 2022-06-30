Festival Peplum – – Epic evening Arles Arles Monday August 15, 2022

Peplum Festival – – Epic evening Arles, August 15, 2022, Arles.

Peplum Festival – – Epic evening

2 Boulevard des Lices Summer garden Roman theater – Show entrance Arles Bouches-du-Rhône

2022-08-15 – 2022-08-15

Summer garden 2 Boulevard des Lices

Arles

Bouches-du-Rhone

6:30 p.m. Aperitif meeting: Noah between heaven and earth: from the Mesopotamian man-god to the patriarch of biblical patriarchs – Anne Pellegrini, co-founder of the De Natura Rerum bookstore, graduate in philosophy, linguistics, theology and certified in Letters

modern.



7:30 p.m. Ciné-club: The Noé case, a solution for a deluge – Gaël Le Ny, film specialist.



8:45 pm Prelude: Opening speech – preceded by a Pompa and followed by the screening of a short film.

With the pompa, dive back 2000 years thanks to the legionnaires of

the Legion 6 Ferrata and the Roman civilians of the Arelate association – With

the Arelate and Leg VI Ferrata associations.

Short film in partnership with the Arles company Miyu

Cast: Tales from the multiverse – Directed by Magnus

Møller, Mette Tange & Peter Smith, written by Magnus Møller – (7 min).

Synopsis: God is beta testing a new

software called “Multiverse”.



9 p.m. Screening: Noé – United States, 2014 (2h18); From Darren

Aronofsky; Starring Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Emma Watson…

Synopsis: the young Noé one day sees his father, from the line of Seth,

assassinated before his eyes by the descendants of that of Cain, beings

base who have corrupted the world fashioned by the Creator. Became

adult and in turn the father of a family, Noah received a message from God

predicting the Apocalypse. A deluge will fall on the Earth for the purpose

to eradicate wickedness from the world. Russell Crowe is Noah, a

man destined for an exceptional destiny. The end of the world… is only the

beginning.

assoc.peplum@gmail.com

Summer garden 2 Boulevard des Lices Arles

