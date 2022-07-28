Festival Safety | These artists who stop everything

Musicians, niche or mainstream, are more attentive than ever to their audiences since the Astroworld tragedy. Here are some examples.

Charles-Eric Blais-Poulin

The Press

Adele

1er July 2022









British diva Adele has suspended her performance at the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival in London four times to call for medical assistance in crowds. “Right in the middle, do you see where they’re all waving?” Adele asked midway through Sky Fall. Can you see them, can you go there? They are coming, they are coming. Step aside, please. »

Billie Eilish

June 11, 2022









Billie Eilish puts her concert in the Millennium Dome in the British capital on hold. The American singer noticed that spectators inconvenienced by the heat fainted. “Step back, give everyone space,” she insists during a three-minute break. Billie Eilish has often had similar regard for her fans during her tour Happy Than Ever in the USA.

Slipknot

1er June 2022









In Ohio, Slipknot drops its instruments to help a fan in distress. “Wait, guys, wait! ordered its leader Corey Taylor. Something is happening right there. Can we have paramedics? Everyone, step back, give them space. The gesture was not insignificant: while the American nu metal formation played Sulfur in Illinois in the pre-pandemic summer of 2019, a 62-year-old bystander was knocked to the ground in a mosh pit. And succumbed to his injuries…

Stone Temple Pilots

March 26, 2022









Singer Jeff Gutt orders fellow Stone Temple Pilots to stop performing at Australia’s Under the Southern Stars festival. A fight has just broken out near the stage. “Stop fighting, there’s already enough hate in this fucking world,” says the singer before calling security.

Doja Cat

March 20, 2022









American rapper Doja Cat stops her concert for five minutes during the Argentinian version of Lollapalooza after a fan passes out in a dense crowd. “Someone needs help out there. Are you OK ? Am I right ? Someone needs help,” she says. She makes sure that “everything is fine” before resuming her play PlanetHer.

SZA

November 14, 2021









Ten days after the Astroworld tragedy, R&B singer-songwriter SZA stops singing in Salt Lake City, Utah, when she spots a fan who appears to have passed out. She immediately asks the security staff to offer the spectators as many bottles of water as possible, even if it means taking them to her dressing room. SZA sang during Travis Scott’s murderous 2021 festival. “Some may think, ‘Hey, people are fainting all the time.’ But people don’t die all the time at concerts,” she said.

Linkin Park









Although more frequent in the last year, concert interruptions are not new. An undated video of a Linkin Park performance has gone viral as an example of good practice after the events in Houston. The rock-metal band cut off their intro after spotting an ailing onlooker in the mosh pit. “Pick it up! Pick it up right away! shouted Chester Bennington, leader of Linkin Park who committed suicide in 2017. “Sorry, guys, we have to pay attention to safety first, for real, added Mike Shinoda. No one is hurt, that’s the most important thing. Harry Styles, ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti and Drake have all interrupted their performance for security reasons in recent years.