Festival season is on!

The month of May is not only the month of Mary, it is also that of the kick-off of the festival season. Métro Métro, Santa Teresa, Pouzza Fest and Piknic Électronik will get the ball rolling. Without restrictions. Take a look at what awaits you.

Metro Metro



PHOTO MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA, REUTERS ARCHIVES Lil Baby at the Coachella Festival in California last April

Marissa Groguhe

The Press

The festival in brief

Three days devoted to hip-hop, from May 20 to 22. Quebec and international artists, starting with headliners Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, as well as Trippie Redd and Tory Lanez, who will replace rapper Young Thug, arrested earlier this month by the FBI. We will also count on the presence of Loud, A Boogie with Da Hoodie, Dababy, Naya Ali, Koriass, Nate Husser, Don Toliver and many others. An ideal setting, on the esplanade of the Olympic Stadium. “Hip-hop makes it possible to have old school artists who also reach young people,” says Olivier Primeau, organizer of the event. And it was also important for us to have big Quebec headliners, like Koriass or FouKi. The second edition of the Métro Métro festival (cancelled in 2020 and 2021) should delight rap lovers.

What to expect

The atmosphere is electrifying at Métro Métro. The stages host hip-hop artists who didn’t really have a landing spot during festival season in Montreal. There are many rap evenings in several Quebec festivals, but Métro Métro gives it all the place. And speaking of space, the esplanade of the Olympic Stadium allows the event to spread over a large area, with several stages with different atmospheres and space to walk around. “We don’t even need to invest in the decor, the esplanade brings the vibe of the city to life, it’s like an immersion in the center of Montreal,” says Olivier Primeau. The concrete decor suits the urban pretensions of the festival. This year, local artists will create graffiti on the site, the organizer revealed.

The return of activities

Métro Métro only existed once, in 2019, when it was launched. The pandemic got involved and the last two editions did not take place. For this highly-anticipated return, organizers may not have matched the inaugural year’s lineup, but still strike a blow for its overall schedule, which includes several headliners. “We had a huge line-up, says Olivier Primeau. We had a lot of artists who canceled because of Omicron, including two headliners, a woman and a huge old school, which we will try to have next year. The new program had to be imagined in 25 days. For Olivier Primeau, it’s mission accomplished. “We had to turn around, but we exceeded Cardi B’s sales of the year [2019]. There will be a lot of people at mass. »

Santa Teresa



PHOTO CATHERINE LEFEBVRE, ARCHIVES SPECIAL COLLABORATION Hubert Lenoir is one of the headliners expected at Santa Teresa.

Dominic Late

The Press

The festival in brief

“The identity of the festival is that it goes all over the place. That’s our wealth”, proudly summarizes Patrick Kearney, general manager of the event “back in a suburb near you”. From May 19 to 22, on outdoor stages, in bars or in the sumptuous grounds of a church, Sainte-Thérèse hosts free or paid shows by young heroes of Quebec music (Hubert Lenoir, Cœur de pirate, Safia Nolin ), one of the flagship formations of the third emo wave (Jimmy Eat World), the New York sovereign of colorful rap (Princess Nokia) and pianist Sofiane Pamart (his first visit to the country of Jean-Michel Blais). Add, for good measure, a few venerable veterans (Martha Wainwright, Pierre Lapointe, Jesuslesfilles), as well as a slew of so-called emerging artists (Virginie B, Douance, N Nao) and a lot of hip-hop (Skiifall, Tizzo, Calamine).

What to expect

The atmosphere in Vieux Sainte-Thérèse, or in the “village”, as they say locally, is somewhat reminiscent of that of a small university town which would teem for a few days with the presence of smiling visitors. “What we like, says Patrick Kearney, is that there are people who come out of the Pierre Lapointe show at church, that they come across a gang of twenty-somethings who come out of another show and that they all go together to watch in a bar, discover artists at the end of the evening. For the programmer, these meetings between young and old, between fervent music lovers and neophytes, between suburbanites and city dwellers are the distinctive mark of his holy event. “There is a good mix of locals in our audience, who have no idea who Thierry Larose is, and people from Montreal, who come to us and who are surprised that we have so many bars and of restaurants. »

The return of activities

After having had to torpedo its 2020 edition like everyone else, Santa Teresa presented a reduced program in 2021, in the middle of the red zone and in full curfew. “It was a magical edition. I just had to say ‘Welcome to a festival’ and I had a standing ovation,” recalls Patrick Kearney. If he necessarily had to sharpen his “tolerance for ambiguity” by developing this new program, when he did not know under the aegis of which health measures it would come to life, the director general will have had to do very little of artists’ mourning. However, he hopes to be able to welcome more European musicians next year, once the pandemic is just a bad memory (fingers crossed). “It will also be necessary this summer that, as festival-goers, we be understanding and that we do not pull rocks at the organizers. Cancellations due to COVID, we don’t want any, but there will still be some. »

Piknic Electronik



PHOTO CATHERINE LEFEBVRE, ARCHIVES SPECIAL COLLABORATION Kaytranada will be at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Thursday and Friday.

Emilie Cote

The Press

The festival in brief

We may take it too much for granted today, but Piknic Électronik has been making Montreal shine abroad for nearly 20 years and has had a few in Melbourne, Paris, Miami and Santiago. During the summer, at Parc Jean-Drapeau, under the breeze of the St. Lawrence River, the Piknic is the Sunday meeting place par excellence for lovers of electronic music or people who simply like to dance in the open air. With tickets at $20, it’s an accessible event that lends itself to spontaneity, adds programmer Lucas Jacques. With the success of Kaytranada abroad and that of CRi, which won the Revelation of the Year award at ADISQ, electronic music is better understood and less marginalized, rejoices the vice-president of music, programming and concerts by Multicolore, the agency that produces Piknic and Igloofest. The holding of the pilot project of an evening without last alcohol service this Saturday at the SAT on the sidelines of the Sommet de la nuit also goes in this direction.

What to expect

In addition to the Sunday appointments, many Off Piknic events will take place throughout the summer. A way to present renowned artists, who were to perform in particular in the fall at the last Igloofest, including Diplo, Maceo Plex, Claptone, Fatboy Slim, Bonobo, not to mention that of the starred Montrealer Kaytranada who will perform Thursday and Friday evening on the Plaine des Jeux site in Parc Jean-Drapeau. “It will be the opening of our season in a big way. He won a Grammy, a Juno, it’s a big symbol to have Kaytranada. We expect to have 15,000 people per evening. It’s rare for a Quebec artist,” says Lucas Jacques. With the public holiday on Monday, there will exceptionally be two days of festivities on Sunday and Monday. Sunday, the french touch will be honored with Breakbot & Irfane, who will be accompanied by the Frenchman Darius and the Montreal duo Voyage Funktastice. On the other stage, Sugarface Belfo and Montrealer Poirier will follow one another, who will mix in B2B with KYOU. On Monday, Montrealer Sierra and Frenchwoman Salomé Le Chat are on the bill with Victor Rodriguez and Hernan Cattaneo.

The return of activities

Last year, Piknic had a shortened season and reduced capacity. “It was extremely difficult, emphasizes Lucas Jacques. We make dance music. DNA is celebration in community. Fortunately, we are back at full throttle this year with 18 Sundays of music until October 2. Note that the programming is joint. “It’s not the first time and it’s very important for us,” argues Lucas Jacques. Note also the arrival on May 29 of Detroit house legends Octave One, who will succeed Montrealers CMD and Claire. On July 2, there will be a collaboration with Boiler Room for the visit of Armand Van Helden. Otherwise, Lucas Jacques draws our attention to Toronto’s energetic Chippy Nonstop (also on July 2) as well as Polish rising star VTSS (October 2) and Montreal’s TDJ, who performs on the same day as Laval’s High Klassified (26 June). Above all, he invites people to browse the program from top to bottom among the 200 artists expected at Piknic until October 2. “There’s a lot of diversity and depth in electronic music and that’s what we want to promote,” says the programmer.

Pouzza Fest



PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE FESTIVAL The Winnipeg Propagandhi Group

Dominic Late

The Press

The festival in brief

A flagship event of the Montreal punk scene, which welcomes friends from all over Canada and the United States for three days, the 2022 edition of Pouzza Fest officially marks the resurrection of all these small places in which it is better to venture with plugs well inserted in the ears. From May 20 to 22, four halls in the city center – the Foufounes Electriques, Turbo Haüs, the Sainte-Catherine Theater and the Café Cléopâtre – present line-ups sometimes bringing together up to ten different punk or ska groups, from the end of the afternoon until closing time. Among them: some major figures in tapestry-ripping music, including Propagandhi, Good Riddance, Cancer Bats and Cloud Nothings, as well as local bands, like the singers of the black sweater Thick Glasses or the normal demons of Oktoplut.

What to expect

“For me, the Pouzza is really a festival of discoveries,” argues one of its programming managers, singer and member of Lost Love, Guilhem Benard. He hopes that by coming to toast to the sound of the hymns of the favorite artist of their adolescence, the partygoers will fall in love with their new favorite group. The event also remains faithful to its desire to highlight music created by women, non-binary people and representatives of the LGBTQ+ community (including Margaret Tracteur, Dilly Dally, Bad Cop/Bad Cop and Teenage Halloween). “At the beginning, it was like a mission, you had to make a little effort, remembers Guilhem, but for a few years now, it’s been very, very easy to find bands of women. When I see festivals that feature just men, I always think to myself: “Come on, it looks like they just don’t want to.” »

The return of activities

Two years after the start of the compulsory break, the Pouzza Fest will have had the chance to put back on display several of the big guns that it had promised its regulars in 2020. Its organizers, however, preferred to give up their outdoor stage on the Place des Festivals, for fear that the general public will not be there, this site being essentially financed by beer sales. In order to participate in these three days of life-saving distortion, you will need to purchase a $150 pass or a $60 daily ticket. Guilhem Benard is especially happy that this congress for keupons can be reborn without distancing or plexiglass, a killer love in a punk context. “We had thought of holding an edition in September 2021, but by visiting the Foufs to see how things were going in COVID mode, we had concluded that we couldn’t do that, that it wasn’t going to be fun for anyone. . And fun, we know, is essential.