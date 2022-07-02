Festival Sin Fin (SF), a multidisciplinary proposal in Recoleta | News | Buenos Aires City

Entertainment

Festival Sin Fin (SF) is a multidisciplinary meeting of science fiction, fantastic science and speculative feminism, which will have a program of theater, performance, literature, audiovisuals and music over two days. It will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Recoleta Cultural Center.

It is organized by La Ponedora, an artistic company that began its activities in 2015 at the mythical Sportivo Teatral (Ricardo Bartís’ theater and theater studio), and which has premiered three plays, a medium-length film and a feature film.

Its members are Juan Ignacio Barea, Josefina Barrionuevo, Daniela Brunfman, Zoe David, Santiago Fraccarolli, Gastón Frias, Hernán Melazzi, Rocío Saldeña and directed by Ana Lucia Rodriguez. The origin of the SF Festival was precisely one of the group’s works, “Extraordinary Chronicles”. The piece is presented as a dystopian journey with texts by Ray Bradbury and, from that experience, the group felt a particular interest in the science fiction and fantasy genre.

Activities

• Belmondo Concert Saturday 2/7 | 4 p.m. | Courtyard of the Cistern

• Conversation Speculative Feminisms with Michelle Arturi Saturday 7/2 | 4:30 p.m. | Courtyard of the Cistern

• Writing Creation Workshop Possible worlds organized by Lucía Vazquez Saturday 7/2 | 6pm | Room 6

• Screening of short films Mundos Breves Saturday 2/7 | 5pm | Cinema

• Performatic Reading Camille’s seeds Saturday 2/7 | 5:30 p.m. | Courtyard of the Cistern

• Live Set with Joa Joys Saturday 2/7 | 6:30 p.m. | Courtyard of the Cistern

• Extraordinary Chronicles Theater Saturday 2/7 | 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. | Courtyard of the Orange trees

• Shows A trip to other worlds Saturday 2/7 and Sunday 3/7 | 4 p.m. | Room 6

• Exhibition Time is art Saturday 2/7 and Sunday 3/7 | 4 p.m. | Courtyard of the Cistern

• Cinema and conversation The Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin by Claudia Aboaf and Lucía Vazquez Sunday 7/3 | 4 p.m. | Cinema

• Screening of Short Years, Eternal Days by Silvina Estévez and Brenda Howlin Sunday 7/3 | 6pm | Cinema

• Conversation Contemporary Argentine Writers of the SF genre with Lucía Vazquez Sunday 7/3 | 6pm | Room 6

• Performance with Ela & Donna Sunday 7/3 | 7:15 p.m. | Courtyard of the Cistern

• Live Set Aili aka sueññño Sunday 3/7 | 8:15 p.m. | Courtyard of the Cistern

