Entertainment

Festivals of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with their selections!

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 34 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : a surprise guest after Pochettino?

Five days after performing a festival against Italy (3-0) in the Finalissima, which brought him his second trophy with Argentina, Lionel Messi was still royal tonight. The PSG striker scored all five goals for his team against Estonia (5-0) in a friendly match! He hit in the 8th (penalty), 45th, 47th, 71st and 76th! A historic feat for La Pulga with the Albiceleste.

Hundreds of kilometers away, Cristiano Ronaldo has also been strong. On his land at Alvalade, the Sporting stadium where he was trained, he participated in the Portuguese demonstration against Switzerland. It was 3-0 at halftime (there were still thirty minutes to play when this brief appeared) but CR7 had struck twice, increasing his international goals record even more (117). In the stands, his mother was in tears. A great evening for the two superstars!

to summarize

Lavish evening for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentinian scored a quintuple with his selection against Estonia (5-0), the Portuguese was two against Switzerland on the hour mark. And he had made his mother cry, present in the stands.

Raphael Nouet

Source link

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 34 1 minute read

Related Articles

Christian Nodal launches ‘warning’ about Belinda in his new song and compared it to the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

9 mins ago

The keys to the future of Johnny Depp: a first musical return and the difficult reconquest of Pirates of the Caribbean

10 mins ago

Messi and Ronaldo are on fire, dinosaurs still exist

11 mins ago

4 actors who speak perfect Spanish

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button