Festivals of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with their selections!

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : a surprise guest after Pochettino?

Five days after performing a festival against Italy (3-0) in the Finalissima, which brought him his second trophy with Argentina, Lionel Messi was still royal tonight. The PSG striker scored all five goals for his team against Estonia (5-0) in a friendly match! He hit in the 8th (penalty), 45th, 47th, 71st and 76th! A historic feat for La Pulga with the Albiceleste.

Hundreds of kilometers away, Cristiano Ronaldo has also been strong. On his land at Alvalade, the Sporting stadium where he was trained, he participated in the Portuguese demonstration against Switzerland. It was 3-0 at halftime (there were still thirty minutes to play when this brief appeared) but CR7 had struck twice, increasing his international goals record even more (117). In the stands, his mother was in tears. A great evening for the two superstars!

The double for Cristiano Ronaldo! The Portuguese scored in the empty goal, it’s a Portuguese ride Follow the meeting here > https://t.co/tr2VuusMvf #lequipeFOOT pic.twitter.com/AJbD7kUlXl — the chain L’Équipe (@lachainelequipe) June 5, 2022