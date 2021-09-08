Fetch.ai ignores Bitcoin crash by posting 60% gain

Real-world adoption of blockchain technology is a slow-moving process. It requires appropriate use cases and an audience that is available and open to new experiences.

A growing number of applications in the real world appear to be the trigger for the recent gains of Fetch.ai (FET), a protocol focused on the development of a decentralized, open access, token-based machine learning network aimed at supporting a smart infrastructure around to the digital economy.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that after hitting a low of $ 0.658 on Sept. 6, the FET price jumped 70% to $ 1.12 on Sept. 7: a new all-time high. Meanwhile, the daily trading volume of FETs increased 538% to $ 590 million.

4-hour chart of FET / USDT. Source: TradingView

The rapid increase in price and trading volume comes during testing of a new multimodal transport application called “Deep Parking”, an application based on AI and blockchain technologies that helps motorists to identify empty parking spaces.

The protocol also got a “global primacy“on September 7, when a Fetch.ai agent on board successfully interacted with Datarella, allowing the driver to rent a scooter from Tier Mobility:

“This, ladies and gentlemen, is a world first: a Tesla, after being identified by a gate check using @Fetch_ai agents on board and @Datarella’s Self-Sovereign Identity, allows its driver to finish the trip on a scooter. towards the final destination. “

This, Ladies & Gents, is a global first: a Tesla, after being identified by a gate control using on-board@Fetch_aiagents and@Datarella‘s Self-Sovereign Identity #SSI, enabling its driver to swith over to a scooter ride to the final destination #micromobility pic.twitter.com/hmCp4a0zUP – MOBIX (@MOBIX_AI) September 7, 2021

