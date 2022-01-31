In times of Covid it is easy to get caught up in psychosis. Every little symptom of something wrong with our body can lead us to think it’s the fault of the coronavirus. This pushes the frenzied race towards the tampon, to avoid any kind of doubt. Sometimes, by doing so, it is underestimated that the problems could be attributable to other types of viruses. Those who perhaps today, unconsciously, are underestimated, but who continue to act even in a pandemic situation. What we will be discussing today is a problem that mainly affects the elderly. Which has a scientific name of Greek origin and which can be translated into Italian in two ways. Let’s start from the origin, or herpes zoster, two terms that mean snake and belt respectively. In our language, we commonly speak of shingles or flames of Satan.

Already from the disturbing names alone, one can understand how annoying this virus is which manifests itself with a rather prominent rash. Zoster is the same virus that causes chickenpox, which affects a large part of the preschool population. This could remain latent in our body for many years and then manifest itself with the appearance of the shingles in old age. A sort of relapse of chickenpox many years later.

Fever, headache and stomach ache are some of the symptoms of this annoying virus that mainly affects the over 60s

What can make him go back to action? It is believed that there may be several causes. Moments of psychophysical stress with consequent lowering of the immune defenses, for example, in weak subjects. Or some rather important drug therapies, let’s think of radiotherapy or chemotherapies. Symptoms can be different. Fever, headache and stomach pain, but not only that, also chills, exhaustion and localized pain, often in the chest and trunk area. At the same time, it manifests itself externally with the presence of strong and very itchy rashes, composed of many small blisters of an intense red color. These can appear in any part of the body and have a different extension.

Therapies and vaccine possibilities

At the first symptoms, you must immediately contact the attending physician. There would be no real therapy to immediately heal the shingles. However, some antiviral and anti-inflammatory drugs will be able to soothe the pain, waiting for the virus to run its course, and then regress spontaneously. However, doctors will always understand the nature of the problem and suggest the appropriate therapy. Including whether or not to use bandages to preserve the affected area. In addition, in recent years, there is also the possibility of getting vaccinated against Herpes Zoster. It is free for those over 65 who, in consultation with their doctor, can decide whether or not to make use of this possibility.