“Few black coaches”. Eminem’s protest ignites the Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams take home their second Super Bowl in the home final by beating the Bengals of Cincinnati by 23 to 20 with a painful victory, won in the last two minutes. But it wasn’t just about sports at the match at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the $ 5 billion jewel built by the owner of the Rams E. Stanley Kroenke, who sold out for the match of the year. As per tradition, one of the most anticipated moments was the half time show, which saw the stars of hip hop take to the stage, from Dr Dree to Snoop Dog to 50 Cent, passing through Eminem. The Detroit white rapper has sparked the controversy, at least off the pitch, by challenging the NFL and kneeling to protest against racial discrimination. After performing his 2002 hit Lose Yourself, Eminem has made the gesture that has become as famous as it is controversial since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick introduced it during the national anthem in 2016 in protest of the brutality. police and racial discrimination. A gesture then imitated in the stadiums by many other athletes, which in Kaepernick however cost his career: his contract with the 49ers was not renewed and since then the quarterback has become a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We knew that Eminem would do it because we had seen the evidence,” minimized the spokesman for the American Football League Brian McCarthy (according to various media, however, the organizers of the event tried to stop him until the last). The rapper sent a clear message to the NFL, accused in recent days of racism for the lack of black coaches, and went to reinforce the critical words used by US president Joe Biden shortly before the game. “The league has a lot of African American athletes and the idea that there aren’t enough skilled black coaches to run the teams doesn’t hold up,” Biden said, stressing that “it’s not a legal requirement, but a requirement of decency.” According to the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports, last year 71 percent of NFL players were black and over a quarter pcp were white, while black coaches in the league. there were only three. Earlier this month, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the league over alleged racial discrimination in hiring practices. The coach sued the NFL, the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins and the lawsuit was filed in the form of a class action in the federal court in Manhattan, meaning anyone can join if they believe they have suffered at least one of the damages cited by Flores. Meanwhile, Sunday’s half-time performance marked the first time that hip hop artists were the stars of the show: Snoop Dogg called it a “great moment” that combined “the greatest sporting event in the world with the greatest form of music in the world ». On the stands of the SoFi Stadium there were also many VIPs including Prince Harry of England accompanied by his cousin, Princess Eugenia. Representing Hollywood were Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kanye West with daughter North and son Saint, and Jay-Z. Justin Bieber also sat in the stands accompanied by his wife Haley and supermodel Kendall Jenner.