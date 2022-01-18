Few buy it but this vegetable drink is worth gold for health because it would help reduce cholesterol

Staying healthy is also very important at the table, but if you combine health with taste, everything is a plus. Especially after big binges, paying more attention to what you put on your plate can help your body and mood.

To keep cholesterol under control, for example, you can prepare a delicious appetizer with a typical seasonal fruit that could help. But it would also be useful to cook in some ways that are excellent for health, without giving up good food.

Finally, as a drink, here is a vegetable to alternate with good and healthy cow’s milk that would help reduce cholesterol.

Those who cannot or do not want to drink cow’s milk for ethical reasons or health problems can certainly try plant-based drinks. Among the best known and consumed are those of soy, rice, almond and oats. Still others may surprise you at how good and healthy they are, such as drinks made from hazelnuts and nuts, coconut or even quinoa.

They are also easy to make at home, for example, only two ingredients are needed for the rice drink recipe. Since they are not particularly cheap drinks, learning how to make them yourself could help you save money too.

Very nutritious and healthy, although more difficult to find in the supermarket, is the nut drink.

To prepare it at home, 120 grams of shelled walnuts and 1 liter of water would be enough. After soaking overnight, rinse the walnuts and blend them with a drizzle of water. Add all the remaining one a little at a time and continue to blend. Pour the drink into a bottle, filtering it with a colander. Keep it in the refrigerator and consume it within about 3 days.

Let’s find out now why it is also so good for the body.

Because the nut drink is healthy and nutritious

The nut drink is among the healthiest and most nutritious vegetable drinks. In fact, very precious for health, walnuts have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and are a precious source of minerals and vitamins.

Among the possible benefits for the body is the fact that they would help reduce both total and bad cholesterol. Overall, they would have positive effects on overall cardiovascular health.

Among other things, they would also help memory, cognition, sleep and bones.

Before taking it, make sure you are not allergic or hypersensitive to walnuts or other nuts.