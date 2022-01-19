In this article we will not talk about the famous green tea that is as miraculous as it is widespread. In fact, green tea is really good for purifying the body. It has also become a pillar of anti-aging medicine thanks to the catechins contained, i.e. polyphenols with antioxidant power. There is a tea with the same qualities as green but less processed and therefore purer. In addition, there are little known teas that will amaze us with their nutritional virtues and truly delicious flavor. Let’s see what they are.

Few buy them but these teas would be a mine of antioxidants, they would lose weight, drop cholesterol and fight dementia

The first tea we are going to get to know is white tea. Due to its importance in China it is called the “Emperor’s Tea”. Like other teas, it is made from Camellias Sinensis but only from those that grow in the Fujian region. Here the apical leaflets are picked by hand, the shoots that are on the outside covered with a silver down. It does not undergo particular processing procedures but only a slight oxidation, a natural reaction to air drying. White tea therefore has a delicate and harmonious taste. Especially white tea would help to reduce the extra centimeters of the waist because it would speed up the metabolism. Some contained elements, the methylxanthines that is caffeine, theophylline and theobromine would act on the adipocytes, the fat cells, destroying the adipose deposits. Furthermore, thanks to the considerable quantities of polyphenols, it would remove the spectrum of dementia and help keep bones and skin healthy.

Little known but not to be missed

Very little known, this semi-fermented tea is a marvel against fat deposits. Blue tea is worked several times. First dried in the sun for a short time, then fermentation begins which is blocked with jets of hot air. Then the leaves are pressed and dried. Blue tea contains numerous polyphenols including catechins and quercetin and, like other teas, it would protect us from free radicals.

Oolong or blue tea shows a notable slimming action both by increasing the metabolism and by increasing the rate of fat oxidation. In fact, in addition to containing caffeine, theobromine and theophylline, blue tea would show a powerful thermogenic effect, ie it would produce heat and burn fat.

Among the most important properties there is also that of contrasting bad cholesterol. In fact, they would reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine, facilitating the expulsion of lipids through the faeces. The flavor is very particular, fruity and flowery.

