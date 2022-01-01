Few choose it but this plant with its elegance will replace the usual ficus in home furnishings

We often try to beautify our homes with houseplants and flowers. Among the most common, in addition to the classic orchids, we find the pothos and ficus. The different varieties of Ficus, the most beloved darling and Robusta, are easy to care for and immediately give the house the appearance of a forest.

But there are not only ficus since the effect can also be achieved by cultivating Kenzia.

Some will already know it, a very common plant in apartments due to its rusticity and its long life. Even if few choose it, this plant with its elegance will replace the usual ficus in home furnishings.

One of the most popular aspects of this plant is its slow growth, counterbalanced by the high price of the larger specimens.

The Kenzia can be purchased in specialized nurseries but also in supermarkets, they are often smaller plants. The cost will vary greatly from the size of the plant, for a Kenzia one and a half meters high the price will vary between 30 and 60 euros.

Before buying it, make sure it doesn’t have yellow or dry tips that could indicate an unhealthy plant.

Once brought home, the Kenzia must be placed in a bright room away from direct sunlight.

Therefore it absolutely should not be placed on a south-facing window, preferably the penumbra. A perfect plant for the winter season since it resists well up to temperatures of 12 degrees. However, the ideal temperature is one that goes from 16 to 25 degrees with frequent vaping.

Watering must be sporadic, during the summer it will be enough once a week while in autumn and winter twice a month.

Fertilization must take place in spring and summer with a fertilizer for green plants.

The Kenzia will need to be repotted every two years in early spring using a container of two more sizes.

For repotting it is recommended to use universal soil and peat, also adding expanded clay to the bottom of the pot.

Among the causes of the death of this plant in the first place is the excess of water that will cause the leaves to dry out. You can try to repot it but it will be difficult to recover successfully.

As far as insects are concerned, it is not subject to particular attacks except that of the white fly. It will be easily recognized since it will be enough to move the leaves to see white flies fly away.